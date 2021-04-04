HSM doubling mattress production capacity

HS Manufacturing has expanded its mattress manufacturing facility in Hickory to double the company’s capacity and streamline the construction process.

The bedding manufacturer, a subsidiary of Hickory Springs Manufacturing Co., is combining its bedding operation under one roof — a 160,000-square-foot facility, according to a news release from HSM.

The expansion puts mattress assembly, innerspring coiling production, individually wrapped pocketed coil production and roll-pack operations all in one facility. The expansion also means adding another 50 employees to increase manufacturing capacity.

The expansion will help the company meet a growing demand for bedding products, the release said.

“By combining all of our bedding operations in one location, we dramatically increase our efficiency and improve our ability to better serve our customers,” said Tim Witherell, vice president and general manager of HSM bedding products, in the news release. “This is particularly important now as our customers are experiencing significant growth in demand.”

The expansion and combination of plants, which is expected to be complete in April, will also boost production of other products like fabric-encased mattress coils and micro-coil systems.

Before the expansion and consolidation to one plant, bedding components would travel between multiple facilities during the manufacturing process. Witherell said HSM does not anticipate any service disruptions during the transition.