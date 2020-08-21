HPS hires career tech education coordinator

HICKORY — Karen Ingram brings a wealth of experience to her new role as the Career Technical Education (CTE) Coordinator / Instructional Management Coordinator for Hickory Public Schools.
“I am very excited to join the Hickory Public Schools family — and I look forward to getting to know the staff as we provide and further develop opportunities of excellence for our students,” Ingram said.
A National Board-Certified Teacher, Ingram’s background includes a broad range of working in education — from the elementary classroom to the collegiate level. In addition to classroom experience, she has served multiple leadership teams including district, CTE, school improvement, and as a school district’s lead academy director.
Ingram’s prior experience includes serving in Wake County Schools., Raleigh. During her tenure at Wake County, Ingram was selected as one of only two National Board-Certified Teachers from the district to participate in the “Standards Setting Session” for CTE discipline. She contributed to the development and process of standards for the National Board during a conference in Chicago.
Selected as the first Teacher of the Year for the City of Medicine Academy during the 2008-09 school year, her leadership experience includes such experiences as SAT Testing Supervisor, Magnet School Coordinator, and Durham StudentU Advocate.
With an undergraduate degree in organizational management from St. Augustine’s College and a master’s degree (M.Ed.) in business and marketing education curriculum and instruction from North Carolina State University, Ingram is currently pursuing her doctoral degree in education leadership from UNC-Charlotte with a focus on “Learning, Design, and Technology.” She holds a K-12 Administration license earned at Gardner-Webb University.
Ingram will lead instructional management for the district’s CTE curriculum and work with school initiatives such as Career & College Promise, Career Clusters, Career Academies, and Pathways to Prosperity. Her leadership with professional development will include instructional strategies for both high school and middle school as she facilitates program and teacher performance in the CTE arena. Ingram will lead all accountability for CTE Post Assessments, collaborate with other departments for support services regarding testing, lead the WorkKeys for the district and maintain current industry credentials and safety protocol for all CTE programs covering ServSafe, NCCER, Firefighting, and more. In addition to developing community partnerships, Ingram will take the lead in the development of CTE student organizations and work-based learning opportunities to include community apprenticeships. She will maintain all fiscal management and compliance.
Ingram is a native of Bronx, New York. She enjoys church ministry, reading, traveling, singing, movies, cooking, and spending time with family and friends.
“We are excited for Ms. Ingram to join our team,” said Director of Federal Programs, Timothy Sims, Ph.D. “We appreciate her different experiences in Career Technical Education and feel confident that she will help to move the program forward.”
