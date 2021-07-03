HPS Education Foundation executive director retires

HICKORY — After more than nine years serving as the executive director of the HPS Education Foundation Inc., Sandi Whisnant Fotheringham is retiring.

During a recently planned meeting of the foundation’s board of directors, past and current members of the board surprised Fotheringham with an outgoing celebration, recognizing her for exemplary dedication and service since the initial meeting during October 2012, in which Fotheringham led to develop the foundation, eventually establishing the 501(c)3 nonprofit status in May 2013.

Fotheringham worked closely with the original officers of the board of directors, as she would oversee all operations of the foundation, coordinating future fund-raising and marketing endeavors, while building an awareness of service to the HPS classrooms. Collectively, with the entire board of directors, they determined the mission, developed an action plan, elected officers and began to cultivate the charitable foundation of community, businesses, and parents — in partnership with Hickory Public Schools.

Over the years, the HPS Education Foundation has awarded nearly $200,000 in grants to teachers in addition to relocation awards for the recruitment of teachers to Hickory Public Schools.