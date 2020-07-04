HPS Book Bus receives support from United Way

HICKORY - The Hickory Public Schools Book Bus now travels with additional colorful characters riding on board—thanks to Catawba County United Way. More than 100 books for children of all ages were donated by Catawba County United Way, helping to enhance the literacy selection on the mobile HPS Book Bus.
With the book donations, readers will have the opportunity to travel through time and venture through thrilling plots, all while meeting characters of fiction and non-fiction storylines. During a time when children are limited with travel experiences, literacy opens a gateway to exciting locations from around the world.
“Thank you to the United Way for their generous donation of books that will be added to our collection. Support from valuable community partners like the United Way helps the HPS Book Bus continue with its mission to promote literacy and the love of reading,” said HPS Instructional Technology Specialist and Book Bus Supervisor, Jordan Caldwell.
Caldwell, joined by Book Bus Assistant, Tina Connelly and Book Bus Driver, Emily Teague, visited the United Way facility in Hickory where they received the donation of books from United Way’s Director of Community Impact, John Bailey.
While the HPS Book Bus is not running the traditional routes at this time due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Book Bus will be used as part of the HPS Summer Learning Jumpstart Program. The HPS Book Bus team will conduct daily cleaning and follow sanitation guidelines to ensure the health and safety for all who visit the bus.
“We look forward to sharing with our Book Bus visitors -- all the new books donated from Catawba County United Way,” added Caldwell.
