HPS announces director of accountability and testing

HICKORY — Jeff Hodakowski, most recently the principal of Viewmont Elementary School, has been promoted to HPS Director of Accountability and Testing, serving at the HPS Administrative Services Building. Hodakowski replaces Shawn Clemons who accepted a position with another district.

Hodakowski served as principal of both Viewmont and Oakwood elementary schools for a collective 21 years and was twice selected as the HPS Principal of the Year, for 2013-2014 and 2019-2020.

A product of Wake County Schools, Hodakowski attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill where he majored in elementary education. After teaching for five years, he returned to UNC-Chapel Hill through the Principal Fellows Program, earning his Master in School Administration.

Hodakowski began his professional journey in education as a teacher’s assistant, moving on to serve as the lead teacher for fourth and fifth grades before he was selected for administration, first as an assistant principal, then principal, and now as a district director.

“As Mr. Hodakowski approaches nearly three decades of service in education (total of 28 years), we recognize his ability to work with all levels of education in service through accountability and testing. He already possesses a working relationship with our leadership team and quickly adapts to new challenges. We are excited for Jeff as he takes on this valuable role within our district,” said HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor.

“I am excited to be named as the Director of Accountability and Testing for Hickory Public Schools. I want to thank superintendent, Dr. Taylor and the HPS Board of Education for their confidence in my selection," Hodakowski said.

"With 21 years of experience here at Hickory Public Schools, it is my goal to help our nine schools make the progress needed to extend excellence to all of our students."

Hodakowski and his wife of 27 years, Christy, are the parents of two adult children: Justin, a recent NCSU graduate; and Rachel, a rising sophomore at UNC-Chapel Hill. When away from the office, Hodakowski enjoys family time with their dog, Bandit, and participating in various athletics, including his most recent adventure, bicycling. Hodakowski will begin his new role as the HPS Director of Accountability and Testing on Aug. 8.