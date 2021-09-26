How do Catawba County public salaries compare to the region?

Catawba County’s top earners generally bring in more than those in similar positions in surrounding counties, according to salary data.
Catawba Valley Community College President Garrett Hinshaw, the top paid government employee in Catawba County, makes $294,120. That’s nearly double what some of his colleagues make in surrounding counties.
The president of Western Piedmont Community College in Morganton, Michael Helmick, receives a base pay of $170,000, according to the college.
Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute President Mark Poarch earns $151,632 annually.
Here’s how other county leaders’ salaries line up with neighboring counties.
School superintendentsHere’s how the salaries of the superintendents of Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools compare with leaders in Alexander, Caldwell, Burke and Iredell counties:
1. Caldwell County Schools Superintendent Don Phipps: $185,064
2. Iredell-Statesville Schools Superintendent Jeffery James: $180,000
3. Catawba County Schools Superintendent Matt Stover: $174,294
4. Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney: $169,908
5. Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor: $162,500
6. Alexander County Schools Superintendent Jennifer Hefner: $151,530
7. Burke County Public Schools Superintendent Mike Swan: $145,000
8. Newton-Conover City Schools Superintendent Aron Gabriel: $139,500
County managersCatawba County’s manager makes $40,000 more annually than the Iredell County manager, a county with a higher population than Catawba County.
1. Catawba County Manager Mick Berry: $249,900
2. Iredell County Manager Beth Mull: $205,196
3. Burke County Manager Bryan Steen: $202,309
4. Alexander County Manager Rick French: $126,179
5. Caldwell County Interim Manager Tony Helton: $125,011
City managersThe city manager salaries in cities in neighboring counties vary. Hickory’s city manager makes the highest salary.
1. Hickory City Manager Warren Wood: $218,004
2. Statesville City Manager Ron Smith: $195,000
3. Lenoir City Manager Scott Hildebran: $154,349
4. Morganton City Manager Sally Sandy: $151,304
5. Taylorsville Town Manager David Odom: $91,456
SheriffsThe Catawba County sheriff makes nearly $20,000 more than any other sheriff in the region. Here are the salaries for sheriffs in Catawba, Burke, Iredell, Alexander and Caldwell counties:
1. Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown: $151,156
2. Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell: $130,675
3. Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones: $107,014
4. Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisenant: $101,474
5. Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman: $88,955
