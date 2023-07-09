I hadn’t listened to morning radio in a long time, having become addicted to recorded books. Then one early morning, I happened to hear WNNC, which broadcasts from Radio Station Road in Newton.

My husband Mark had tuned in to listen to the station’s Wacky Wake-up Crew. I’d forgotten how much I enjoy starting the day with jokes, joshing and nonsense. No heavy, depressing news. No one-sided commentary. In other words, no politics. Just playfulness and fun, like asking listeners to call in to warn drivers of dead skunks in the middle of the road.

As I listened, the most unexpected thing happened. A man I’d never heard on WNNC was joining in on the teasing and talking, and he sounded just like one of the pastors at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Conover. He wasn’t sharing wise counsel or announcing upcoming events at his church. He was participating in the wackiness.

Then someone on the show mentioned his name, Scott Johnson. It was the pastor!

I had to know more. Scott agreed to a meeting, which took place in his church office. The snowy-headed, snowy-bearded clergyman appeared dressed for a luau in his bright Hawaiian shirt and comfy shorts. He plopped down in a chair. I seated myself on the sofa, and before long, I got to know the man who’s both a loving and wise spiritual leader and a cut-up who thinks he looks like Kenny Rogers, Jimmy Buffett and Santa Claus.

Scott has been at St. John’s more than 27 years. His wife is Denise. They have six children and three grandchildren.

Born and raised in Wisconsin, Scott “aspired to be a disc jockey back then,” he said. “The ’70s and all the great music.”

In high school, “I was a thespian,” Scott continued, giving for example the time he got to help tape an audiobook. “I loved acting — anything with a performance base.”

“I’m really an introvert,” Scott announced. “What you hear on the radio is not entirely me. It’s an exaggerated form of my quirkiness. I enjoy teasing people.”

Scott also considers himself a nerd, saying he was good at math and science and was studying at the University of Wisconsin to be a nuclear engineer and make a lot of money. “I wanted a Lamborghini,” he recalled. Then, in his junior year, with the finish line in sight, he said, “I had a crisis of conscience and began rethinking nuclear engineering.”

Scott thought about the women at his church who’d said he should be a pastor after he earned a bit of a good reputation for delivering, at age 15 or 16, well-voiced sermons written by Scott’s preacher when he was going to be away and couldn’t find a fellow minister to step in. “He knew I had skills as an orator,” Scott explained, sharing that he’d learned to add emphasis to words at just the right places and to speak with the passion he genuinely felt.

So the guy who was going to be a nuclear engineer and buy an Italian sports car shifted gears and went to Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He met Denise, married, became a pastor and had a houseful of kids. Bye-bye, Lamborghini. Hello, passenger van.

Scott’s thespian side has come to the fore many times at St. John’s, especially when working with children, such as during vacation Bible school when he assumes a persona for the week. “I am one of my cousins,” he offered. An imaginary cousin Scott invents. He dresses the part, plays the part, and speaks with an accent. “I’m outlandish,” he confessed, but he gets the children’s attention, and they hear whatever message he wants to deliver.

Speaking about his appearance, now that his hair has gone silvery white, Scott said, “I tell little kids I was at St. John’s when it started in 1798.”

So how did Scott end up on WNNC? Owner and head Wacky Wake-Up guy Dave Lingafelt knew Scott and knew how he sounded on the radio. Scott had been to the radio station many times to record announcements for the church. Furthermore, St. John’s pays WNNC to broadcast its church services. When Dave lost a couple of radio personalities, “he asked me to come in and do the news,” said Scott.

Scott went into the station early on weekday mornings, recorded the news and left.

Then Dave asked him “to stick around for a while and stand by this microphone,” said Scott. “(Dave) said, ‘Is it OK if I talk to you on air?’ I was really nervous.”

After a couple days of staying a half hour longer, Scott found himself at the station more than an extra half hour. “I think I was being auditioned,” said Scott.

Then Dave declared Scott “the troublemaker.” Said Scott, “I think Dave thought it was funny for a pastor to be a troublemaker.”

So, over time, the Wacky Wake-up Crew evolved into a trio of Dave in the Morning, Josh the Sports Guy, and Scott the Troublemaker with Scott rocking the boat on air by not always going along with Dave’s plans. For instance, there’s supposed to be a $100 contest. Scott said Dave will pretend — “maybe”—that he doesn’t want to do it. Scott will insist that Dave hold the contest, which gets on Dave’s nerves. “Everything I do gets on his nerves,” Scott stated with a smile.

“His idea of a good contest is one nearly impossible for anyone to win,” said Scott, such as asking listeners to guess what Dave has wrapped in a piece of foil and then accepting only one caller’s guess.

Further irritating Dave is Scott’s habit of singing along when songs are played. “He usually cuts me off, saying I’ll damage his radio equipment.”

“It’s a teasing relationship of three of us digging at each other,” said Scott, who enjoys every minute of it.

Scott said we can hear him from 5:50 to 8:20 on weekday mornings. After that, he’s no longer wearing his troublemaker hat and is, instead, tending to his pastoral duties. Scott pointed out that should a parishioner need him early in the morning, Dave understands why The Troublemaker doesn’t show up at the station.

As for what the St. John’s membership thinks about their pastor, the radio personality, “in general, they love it,” said Scott. “I haven’t heard anything negative. People know me. They know I’m quirky, and they know my pastoral duties come first.”

So, if you happen to tune in to WNNC (1230 AM or 101.3 FM) during the early hours of the morning, you’ll likely hear a voice unlike any other that’s ever been on WNNC to my knowledge: the voice of a native Midwesterner who takes pleasure in irritating the man who hired him. Or, just call in with a dead skunk sighting. Either way, the Wacky Wake-up Crew will appreciate your patronage.