Household hazardous waste collection event planned

• Medications and prescription drugs (not including sharps or needles)

Residents who bring plastic bags to be recycled will receive a reusable bag courtesy of Keep Catawba County Beautiful.

For safety reasons, the event will not accept tires, radioactive waste, biologically active or infectious waste, unknown gases or chemicals, dioxin-related waste, explosives, household garbage, lawn mowers, weed eaters, appliances, or TVs with broken screens or internal parts removed. No business waste will be accepted.

To assist with electronics recycling and disposal, the county contracts with companies certified to ensure proper handling and security of the waste collected. All data and data-bearing devices on electronic equipment will be destroyed, but the county cannot guarantee the non-disclosure of any information left on equipment.

Paint (no spray cans), electronics, and household batteries are accepted at the Blackburn Landfill, located at 4017 Rocky Ford Road in Newton, during regular operating hours year round and free of charge.

The one-day event is sponsored by Catawba County Utilities and Engineering and is co-sponsored by the City of Hickory, Keep Catawba County Beautiful, Cooperative Extension Service, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, and the NC State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. For more information, contact Catawba County Utilities and Engineering at 828-465-8217 or visit www.catawbacountync.gov.