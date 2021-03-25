Hours, days extended at county parks

County residents can climb to the top of Baker’s Mountain every day of the week starting April 1.

The Catawba County Park System will move to a seven-days-a-week schedule next week, according to a county news release.

Before the announced change, all county parks were closed on Wednesdays.

Bakers Mountain Park in Hickory, Riverbend Park in Conover and St. Stephens Park in Hickory will benefit from the new schedule. They will be open 362 days a year weather permitting and will close on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

“Ensuring week-long access to the Catawba County Park System has been a longtime goal for the county,” said Mick Berry, Catawba County Manager. “This is a needed and natural expansion of access to our citizens reflecting the parks’ success and popularity.”

In addition to being open seven days a week, county parks will also open one hour earlier, at 8 a.m., beginning on April 1. County parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April-September, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November-February, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in March and October.