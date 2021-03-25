Hours, days extended at county parks

County residents can climb to the top of Baker’s Mountain every day of the week starting April 1.
The Catawba County Park System will move to a seven-days-a-week schedule next week, according to a county news release.
Before the announced change, all county parks were closed on Wednesdays.
Bakers Mountain Park in Hickory, Riverbend Park in Conover and St. Stephens Park in Hickory will benefit from the new schedule. They will be open 362 days a year weather permitting and will close on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
“Ensuring week-long access to the Catawba County Park System has been a longtime goal for the county,” said Mick Berry, Catawba County Manager. “This is a needed and natural expansion of access to our citizens reflecting the parks’ success and popularity.”
In addition to being open seven days a week, county parks will also open one hour earlier, at 8 a.m., beginning on April 1. County parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. April-September, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November-February, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in March and October.
“This decision is in line with the Board of Commissioners’ strategic goal of enhancing Catawba County’s good quality of life through our parks, which continue to be popular outdoor destinations in our region,” said Randy Isenhower, Catawba County commissioner and board chair. “We know our citizens and visitors will appreciate having more opportunities to explore the hundreds of acres of beautiful outdoors, including miles of trails and waterways, offered through Catawba County’s parks.”
The Catawba County Park System was formed in 1999 with the opening of the Riverbend Park, which now encompasses 690 acres along the Catawba River. The system expanded to include 189 acres and the county’s highest summit at Bakers Mountain Park in 2001 and nine acres and the county’s first dog park at St. Stephens Park in 2009.
Another 606 acres designed for mountain biking will be added to the system at the upcoming Mountain Creek Park in Sherrills Ford. That park is set to open this fall, according to the release.
To ensure all four parks are fully staffed during operating hours, Catawba County has been working to hire additional park rangers, superintendents and a parks manager to help consolidate operations and coordinate resources across all four parks, according to the release.
“Because our parks are so vast and the terrain is so varied, it is important to have rangers on duty when the parks are open,” Berry said. “With their knowledge of the parks’ trail systems and natural habitats, our rangers are valued and recognized on-site resources. They also contribute to the significant daily upkeep of trails and other amenities at these large-scale facilities to ensure a safe and positive experience for all park visitors.”
For more information about the Catawba County Park System, visit www.catawbacountync.gov.