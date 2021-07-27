Hot weather is coming to the Hickory area this week. Expect it to stick around.

Hickory area residents can expect what is likely to be the hottest weather of the season, so far, later this week.

Following expected rainfall Tuesday, the area will settle into a hot pattern with temperatures in the mid- to high 90s and heat index values approaching or exceeding 100 degrees, Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Monday.

“The only saving grace would be is if we get some cloud cover or a few clouds to pop up during those periods,” Powell said. “That may be able to knock the temperature down.”

He said the extreme heat this week is likely the start of a hot and dry pattern that will persist at least through the middle of August.

The U.S. Drought Monitor lists the foothills region as abnormally dry, the lowest level of drought. Powell anticipates the area will remain in that category when the map is updated Thursday, at least in part because of the rain forecast for earlier in the week.

As the hot weather wears on, however, the chances of experiencing more severe levels of drought grow.

The best chances for rain in the coming weeks will be pop-up thunderstorms or remnants of tropical systems, Powell said.