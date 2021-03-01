Hot market for housing: Nearly 4,000 homes, condos sold during pandemic

Home sales and home prices rose in the Catawba Valley region in 2020 despite the COVID-19 pandemic, according to sales data from Canopy MLS.
The pandemic presented challenges to the housing market, but despite those, 3.4 percent more homes were sold in Catawba, Alexander, Caldwell and Burke counties in 2020 than 2019. There were 3,993 single-family homes and condos sold between the four counties in 2020.
The increase in sales despite the pandemic indicates a strong market, Catawba Valley Association of Realtors President Cory Klassett said.
"Without a doubt, the pandemic presented challenges last year just as the spring selling season was getting underway,” Klassett said. “However, agents within the region were able to quickly adjust to showing homes safely and virtually, and residential sales last year still managed to outpace 2019. This points to the overall health of our market, even as buyers face headwinds of limited supply.”
Housing supply decreased significantly last year, increasing housing prices and shortening the time homes spend on the market, according to Canopy data.
In December 2020, inventory was half of what it was in December the year before, according to Canopy.
Though new home listings rose in December compared to 2019 with 278 listed between the four counties, there were fewer homes listed in 2020 than 2019. In 2020 there were about 4,500 homes listed for sales, 2.3 percent fewer than 2019.
The lower inventory will push sales prices even higher in 2021, according to a press release from Canopy. In January, inventory available would only fill one month of demand, the release said.
"Current dynamics show our market will probably be similar to last year’s (in 2021), with heavy buyer competition amidst critically low inventory and continued price growth," Klassett said. "Buyers are being lured by low mortgage rates, which fortunately will offset rising prices. But in a difficult, low inventory market where sales are swift, mortgage preapproval puts buyers in the best position.”
Low inventory in 2020 already drove prices up from the year before.
The average sales price of a home was $244,281 in 2020 — 16 percent higher than in 2019. The median sales price was $190,000, which is 12 percent higher than in 2019, according to Canopy.
Fewer houses for sale and steady interest from buyers not only raised prices in 2020, but houses were on the market for less time, according to Canopy. Homes sold in an average of 43 days in 2020, nine fewer days than in 2019.
In 2020’s market, sellers got 96.7 percent of asking prices.
“Buyers seeking homes in the region can expect continued supply challenges and a market that highly favors sellers,” Klassett said. “Sellers should know that with so few listings for sale, new listings receive optimal exposure and have the added benefits of the home selling quickly while receiving close to asking price, making this an almost ideal time to sell.”
Catawba County saw the largest share of the region’s home sales in 2020, with 2,064 sold, 57 more homes than were sold in 2019, according to Canopy. The median sales price was $205,000 in 2020.
There were 340 homes sold in Alexander County in 2020, which is 21 percent more than the 281 homes sold in 2019.
Burke County saw 807 home sales in 2020, about the same as 2019.
Caldwell County saw 782 home sales in 2020, a 2 percent increase from the 767 homes sold in 2019.