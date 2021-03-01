Hot market for housing: Nearly 4,000 homes, condos sold during pandemic

The lower inventory will push sales prices even higher in 2021, according to a press release from Canopy. In January, inventory available would only fill one month of demand, the release said.

"Current dynamics show our market will probably be similar to last year’s (in 2021), with heavy buyer competition amidst critically low inventory and continued price growth," Klassett said. "Buyers are being lured by low mortgage rates, which fortunately will offset rising prices. But in a difficult, low inventory market where sales are swift, mortgage preapproval puts buyers in the best position.”

Low inventory in 2020 already drove prices up from the year before.

The average sales price of a home was $244,281 in 2020 — 16 percent higher than in 2019. The median sales price was $190,000, which is 12 percent higher than in 2019, according to Canopy.

Fewer houses for sale and steady interest from buyers not only raised prices in 2020, but houses were on the market for less time, according to Canopy. Homes sold in an average of 43 days in 2020, nine fewer days than in 2019.

In 2020’s market, sellers got 96.7 percent of asking prices.