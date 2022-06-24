'Hot, Hot, Hot' focus of new art competition

HICKORY — Full Circle Arts invites artists to enter their work in a new competition, called “Hot, Hot, Hot”. Artists are asked to consider what the word “hot” brings to their minds.

Weather? Climate? Style? Feelings? The gallery is looking for a free-wheeling show of personal expression.

There will be $225 in awards.

Entries will be juried for acceptance and judged for the awards. The judge/juror is Paula Koch Miller, an artist in Troutman.

She earned a BFA degree with honors from Virginia Commonwealth University. Her artwork has been shown in galleries and competitions in Virginia and North Carolina, with a number of awards. Private collections include Ziehl-Abegg Corporate Collection in Germany and the Virginia Governor’s Art Collection. She works in many art media, including clay, printmaking, wood working, jewelry design, pastels, and painting, recently with cold wax and oil.

Miller is the former Wilkes Art Gallery Executive Director and Creative Director at Lowe’s Companies, leading packaging design, video, and photography content. She is currently the Program Manager at Children’s Hope Alliance Heartstrings Therapeutic Music and Art Program in Statesville.

Artists should bring their work to Full Circle Arts, 42-B Third St. NW in downtown Hickory Thursday, July 14, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The public is invited to the opening reception Thursday, July 28, 6-8 p.m. The show will be on display July 28—Aug. 27.

For more information, check out www.fullcirclearts.org/events.

Full Circle Arts is a nonprofit artists’ cooperative located in downtown Hickory, 42-B Third St. NW. Hours currently are Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. More information about Full Circle Arts, classes, membership, or other upcoming events is available at 828-322-7545. You may also write to Full Circle Arts, PO Box 3905, Hickory NC 28603, or email gallery@fullcirclearts.org.