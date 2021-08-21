Hospitals tighten visitation rules due to COVID-19 spread

Catawba County’s hospitals are limiting visitors due to the increase in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant.

Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center changed their policies to limit patients to only one visitor at a time. At CVMC, the new rule went into effect on Aug. 19. At Frye, the restriction begins Monday, according to the hospital website.

Previously, both hospitals allowed two visitors per patient.

At CVMC, in the emergency department, inpatient locations and surgery locations, visitors must be 13 or older, wear a mask at all times and stay in the patient's room.

Pediatric patients may have both parents or guardians present.

At the birth center, patients may have one consistent visitor the whole time. For patients for whom death is near, there may be up to six visitors. Patients in COVID-19 isolation may have one designated support person.

The hospital is encouraging people to use phone calls and video chats to stay in touch with loved ones until restrictions are relaxed.