Hospitals seeing increase in COVID-19 patients; 31 county residents hospitalized

The number of COVID-19 patients at Catawba Valley Medical Center doubled in a little over a week, following a trend of increasing cases and hospitalizations.

On Friday, the hospital had 53 COVID-19 patients, according to CVMC Marketing and Communications Director Matt Webber. Over the seven days before, the hospital had an average of 41 COVID-19 patients, he said.

Ten days earlier, on Tuesday, Aug. 3, the hospital had a seven-day average of about 20 to 26 COVID-19 inpatients per day, Webber said.

Frye Regional Medical Center is seeing an increase in hospitalized COVID-19 patients as well, according to Marketing and Communications Director Ann Metz. Frye did not release its patient numbers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were 31 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, according to the Catawba County Public Health dashboard updated weekly. The Wednesday prior, on Aug. 4, there were 10 county residents hospitalized.

Like other hospitals nationwide, Frye is seeing an increase in younger patients as well, Metz said. The hospital is encouraging people of all ages to get vaccinated.

“We are currently seeing a notable increase in COVID-19 activity in our community, particularly among the unvaccinated population,” Metz said.