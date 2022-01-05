Hospitals see more patients in ER, ask public to help alleviate strain

Catawba County’s hospitals are seeing an increase in patients at emergency rooms, likely due to an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Catawba Valley Medical Center is seeing about 20% more patients visiting the emergency room each day than it saw before Christmas, Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber said.
The hospital has seen about 200 patients visiting the emergency room daily over the past week. Before Christmas, the hospital was seeing 160 emergency room visits a day. Many of the cases are people with COVID-19 symptoms or people looking to be tested, Webber said.
Frye Regional Medical Center is also seeing an increase in emergency visits, Marketing and Communications Director Ann Metz said. Many hospitals in the area are seeing the same, she said.
Catawba Valley Medical Center made a plea to the public to avoid the emergency room if possible. In a Facebook post on Monday, the hospital said its emergency department is seeing unprecedented patient loads due to a spike in COVID-19 cases.
“While you should never delay getting care for a medical emergency, please consider whether your health issue could be treated at your primary care office,” the post said.
People are going to the emergency room with mild COVID-19 symptoms looking to be tested, Webber said. Those extra patients put a strain on the department.
Instead of going to the emergency room, those patients should find other testing sites, he said.
Catawba Valley Medical Center is also seeing a higher COVID-19 patients hospitalized. As of Tuesday, there are 52 COVID-19 patients at the hospital, according to a daily update. Eight of those patients are vaccinated and 44 are unvaccinated
Fifteen of the 52 patients are on ventilators in the intensive care unit.
Frye Regional Medical Center is caring for more than 30 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday, Metz said.