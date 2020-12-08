Hospitals caring for dozens of COVID-19 patients

Catawba County’s hospitals are seeing a rising number of COVID-19 patients who require hospitalization, but currently still have capacity to take on patients.
Catawba Valley Medical Center had 57 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communication Matt Webber said. The hospital continues to set record high numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
At Frye Regional Medical Center, they were treating more than 25 COVID-19 patients as of Monday, according to marketing and communications specialist Timberly Wood.
Frye has seen the need for hospital beds for coronavirus patients rise dramatically as COVID-19 cases increase.
“With the documented increase in confirmed positive cases, hospitals in our region continue to see an increase in hospitalizations, including ours,” Wood said in a statement.
Despite the rise, both hospitals say they are prepared to care for the patients and more.
“We have multiple contingency plans in place to use additional clinical areas throughout our medical center as needed in the event of surges in COVID-19 cases,” Webber said.
They don’t have a specific capacity for COVID-19 patients, Webber said. The hospital is licensed for 258 beds.
Catawba Valley, along with many other hospitals, is preparing for an increase in COVID-19 numbers after the holidays, including the weeks following Thanksgiving, Webber said. They are able to use detailed plans set up early this year to quickly adjust as needed, he said.
“Those plans have helped us stay adequately prepared to date,” Webber said. “However, our message to the community remains that wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds are the most effective ways to stem the spread of the virus and ease any potential strain on health-care facilities.”
Early in the pandemic, Catawba Valley set up an emergency response tent outside the hospital to help with intake and keep COVID-19 and respiratory patients separate. Over time, the hospital has become more efficient and able to bear the weight of the pandemic. Even as cases increase, Webber doesn’t see the tent in the hospital’s future.
Frye is monitoring its capacity in emergency, acute and critical care areas and has plans in place in case there is a need for expansion, Wood said. The hospital is licensed for 355 total beds.
“Hospital capacity is fluid and changes rapidly,” Wood said “We monitor hospital capacity within every department each day, closely tracking fluctuations.”
At this time, the hospital has the capacity to take on COVID-19 patients, Wood said, but the hospital said the spread of the virus needs to be slowed.
“We cannot stress this enough, we need the public's help to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” Wood said. “Please do your part by practicing social distancing and wearing a mask or face covering.”
