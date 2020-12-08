Hospitals caring for dozens of COVID-19 patients

Catawba Valley, along with many other hospitals, is preparing for an increase in COVID-19 numbers after the holidays, including the weeks following Thanksgiving, Webber said. They are able to use detailed plans set up early this year to quickly adjust as needed, he said.

“Those plans have helped us stay adequately prepared to date,” Webber said. “However, our message to the community remains that wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and avoiding crowds are the most effective ways to stem the spread of the virus and ease any potential strain on health-care facilities.”

Early in the pandemic, Catawba Valley set up an emergency response tent outside the hospital to help with intake and keep COVID-19 and respiratory patients separate. Over time, the hospital has become more efficient and able to bear the weight of the pandemic. Even as cases increase, Webber doesn’t see the tent in the hospital’s future.

Frye is monitoring its capacity in emergency, acute and critical care areas and has plans in place in case there is a need for expansion, Wood said. The hospital is licensed for 355 total beds.

“Hospital capacity is fluid and changes rapidly,” Wood said “We monitor hospital capacity within every department each day, closely tracking fluctuations.”