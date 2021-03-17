Hospitals allow 2 visitors for patients, indoor visitation allowed in nursing homes

Hospitals and long-term care facilities are easing visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccine distribution ramps up.
This week, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center both eased some visitor restrictions put in place in March 2020 to protect staff and patients against COVID-19.
Starting this week, two people are allowed to visit admitted patients or accompany patients seeking care at both hospitals, according to the CVMC website and a Frye spokesperson.
At CVMC, patients are limited to two visitors at a time in the building for the emergency department, in-patient care locations or for other treatment, with some exceptions.
If death is imminent, up to six visitors in total are allowed, according to the CVMC website.
Patients in COVID-19 isolations may have one designated support person, preferably someone they live with, according to CVMC. The support person should be the same person throughout, if possible.
The new, two-person visitor allowance does not apply to the NICU, Catawba Valley Medical Group, outpatient centers or psychiatry departments
All visitors must still be 13 or older and all must wear a mask. Visitors must stay where the patient they are visiting is for their entire visit.
At Frye, visitation is limited to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., except for the emergency department and birthing center.
For long-term care facilities, like nursing homes and retirement communities, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services recently updated guidance to allow for indoor visitation.
The change follows guidance from the federal government, which recommended easing restrictions as COVID-19 cases have significantly improved in long-term care facilities, according to a press release from the state.
Outdoor visits are still the best option but indoor visits are now allowed for all residents, whether they’re vaccinated or not, according to the press release. NCDHHS recommends unvaccinated residents should not start indoor visitations until they are fully vaccinated.
NCDHHS also said new long-term care residents are not required to quarantine if they are fully vaccinated and have not had close contact with someone with COVID-19.