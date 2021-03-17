Hospitals allow 2 visitors for patients, indoor visitation allowed in nursing homes

Hospitals and long-term care facilities are easing visitor restrictions as COVID-19 cases continue to decline and vaccine distribution ramps up.

This week, Catawba Valley Medical Center and Frye Regional Medical Center both eased some visitor restrictions put in place in March 2020 to protect staff and patients against COVID-19.

Starting this week, two people are allowed to visit admitted patients or accompany patients seeking care at both hospitals, according to the CVMC website and a Frye spokesperson.

At CVMC, patients are limited to two visitors at a time in the building for the emergency department, in-patient care locations or for other treatment, with some exceptions.

If death is imminent, up to six visitors in total are allowed, according to the CVMC website.

Patients in COVID-19 isolations may have one designated support person, preferably someone they live with, according to CVMC. The support person should be the same person throughout, if possible.

The new, two-person visitor allowance does not apply to the NICU, Catawba Valley Medical Group, outpatient centers or psychiatry departments