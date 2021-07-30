Hospitality academy aimed at boosting workforce

The program is designed to help employers connect with employees. One goal is to form lasting relationships, Hinshaw said. The industry is seeing high turnover rates. Hinshaw said he hopes the academy will expose people to the potential the hospitality field holds.

“They’ll be exposed to all the opportunities,” Hinshaw said. “When you think about hospitality, some people just think about restaurants or hotels, but hospitality is a huge business. With all the growth we’re seeing ... there’s so many things people can do. Maybe they’ll even want to start their own business.”

The academy is 12 weeks of nine classes, held Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is about $500 for the first program but subject to change. The first class of students were all given scholarships to pay the tuition, Hinshaw said.

Some classes will be held at businesses involved with the academy, teaching hard skills required in hospitality. Other classes teach the soft skills required in hospitality, Hinshaw said. For one lesson, a theater professional will talk about how to fill a hospitality role with the same skills required in acting, Deese said.