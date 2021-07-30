Hospitality academy aimed at boosting workforce

As Catawba County cities push to become visitor destinations, restaurants, hotels, bars, breweries and wineries are popping up. To operate, they need quality employees. Catawba Valley Community College is trying to provide those employees.
A new hospitality academy trains current or future hospitality employees in customer service, teamwork, communications, health, safety and more to prepare them to thrive in the sector. The first group of 25 students started classes July 14.
The idea for the 12-week academy first started brewing about two years ago, when Catawba Farms co-owner Twyla Deese and CVCC President Garrett Hinshaw started discussing how businesses and the college could work together to address the growing hospitality sector, Hinshaw said.
“I had been talking with businesses about their needs for quality associates to come into their businesses,” he said. “There’s all kinds of positions that are needed out there that may not need a full two-year degree or four-year degree. They may just want to see certain competencies and certifications so that they can have a better quality individual.”
About 10 businesses are partnered with CVCC to help guide the program and provide work experiences for the students, Hinshaw said. Those businesses helped create the first class for the academy by recommending the course to long-time employees, new hires, potential employees and others interested in the field. Deese recommended the academy to all Catawba Farms employees, she said. Everyone can learn from the courses they’ve set up, Deese said.
The program is designed to help employers connect with employees. One goal is to form lasting relationships, Hinshaw said. The industry is seeing high turnover rates. Hinshaw said he hopes the academy will expose people to the potential the hospitality field holds.
“They’ll be exposed to all the opportunities,” Hinshaw said. “When you think about hospitality, some people just think about restaurants or hotels, but hospitality is a huge business. With all the growth we’re seeing ... there’s so many things people can do. Maybe they’ll even want to start their own business.”
The academy is 12 weeks of nine classes, held Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost is about $500 for the first program but subject to change. The first class of students were all given scholarships to pay the tuition, Hinshaw said.
Some classes will be held at businesses involved with the academy, teaching hard skills required in hospitality. Other classes teach the soft skills required in hospitality, Hinshaw said. For one lesson, a theater professional will talk about how to fill a hospitality role with the same skills required in acting, Deese said.
“I think this program is unique in that it is drawing on the expertise not only from current businesses but even community theater,” Deese said. “To be successful, you want to fall into that role that you’re playing at that moment and to be able to drop in and assume the characteristics that make one successful in that role. The cohort going through this training, they’re really going to get their eyes open to the skills you need to be successful.”
Deese said she hopes to see more aspects added to the program, beyond the academy courses — like a hospitality expo to connect workers and businesses and a public event to connect those businesses to the community.
“When people start hearing our service is over the top because of this academy, the momentum is going to build and our region is really going to distinguish itself as a destination,” Deese said.
After the first academy session is done, Hinshaw said the college will start recruiting in the county’s high schools. The academy could be a good way for younger people to explore the field and see where a path in hospitality could lead, he said.