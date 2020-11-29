Hospital labs fighting COVID-19 behind the scenes

The nurses, respiratory therapists and doctors on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic have garnered praise and attention for their part in battling the new disease. There's another group, working behind the scenes and giving their all, as well. The laboratory staff, which makes sure tests get done and results come quickly, is key to treatment and slowing the spread of the virus.
At Frye Regional Medical Center, the laboratory team has been diligent and hard working in their efforts to help their community fight COVID-19 these past seven months, Administrative Director Shane Newby, who is over the hospital’s labs, said.
“The word that comes to mind is resilience,” Newby said. “You see the nurses and the therapists and physicians … but the lab is right there with them. Our ability to pivot and change on a moment's notice is amazing. It’s resilience.”
The laboratory has been integral to the medical community's COVID-19 pandemic battle. “It’s been a really crazy period. We’ve had a lot of changes — a lot of moving targets, trying to serve and meet the needs of our providers and community,” Newby said.
They were thrown into the mix at first blush, when the demand and need for testing skyrocketed as COVID-19 entered the U.S., even before the first case was identified in Catawba County.
At that time, supplies for testing were limited and methods for testing were brand new, Newby said. His team found ways to get supplies and complete tests in the lab or send them off to get results. “From a lab standpoint there was pressure there for a time,” he said. “It wasn’t about the quality of our work but everyone wanted information quickly.”
For supplies, they found they could make trades with other LifePoint Health hospitals in the area. When Frye had an abundance of swabs, they traded with a sister hospital that had a lot of tubes to put those swabs in. It was beneficial for both hospitals and both communities, Newby said.
“We just tried to work together,” Newby said. “I think some of those relationships have gotten stronger. (Now) it’s about how we meet the need together.”
Luckily, at a time when the lab was scrambling to figure out new testing protocols and scrounging for supplies, the hospital largely closed, canceling elective procedures. People also started avoiding hospitals to avoid potential contact with COVID-19. The period gave the labs time to focus on COVID-19 testing, Newby said.
During that period, they absorbed the streams of information flowing in from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The lab team developed their system for testing in-house and when to send a test out to a private or public lab for results, Newby said. Now, the process is much smoother.
“I think it’s settled down as we’ve learned more about the virus,” he said. “At first it was a lot of noise to try to figure everything out.”
Every week, a team of Frye leaders, staff and physicians gathers to continue developing best practices and parse new information, Newby said. There is still an overload of new data and resources every week, but they’ve gotten better at parsing through it, he said. “I think a person can get really overwhelmed by all the information,” he said. “So we need once a week to discuss this new information on testing and treatment to make sure we’re doing our best.”
With the number of COVID-19 cases reaching new highs, and cold weather likely to bring more cases, Newby and his team are preparing for increased testing, now on top of regular testing for non-coronavirus patients.
“The (regular) volume is coming back now,” he said. “It’s a different volume so we’re trying to juggle regular tests with COVID-19 now.” Newby said he’s concerned about the possible influx in testing demand but confident the lab team can handle it.
Being a behind-the-scenes front line worker has had its ups and downs in the pandemic. Some days are harder than others. His team’s resilience is what gets him through it, Newby said. “It’s very rewarding — there are some days when it’s the greatest place to work and impact others,” Newby said. “But other days it’s the saddest, like when there's a death or tough news. It’s emotional.”
