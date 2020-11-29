Hospital labs fighting COVID-19 behind the scenes

For supplies, they found they could make trades with other LifePoint Health hospitals in the area. When Frye had an abundance of swabs, they traded with a sister hospital that had a lot of tubes to put those swabs in. It was beneficial for both hospitals and both communities, Newby said.

“We just tried to work together,” Newby said. “I think some of those relationships have gotten stronger. (Now) it’s about how we meet the need together.”

Luckily, at a time when the lab was scrambling to figure out new testing protocols and scrounging for supplies, the hospital largely closed, canceling elective procedures. People also started avoiding hospitals to avoid potential contact with COVID-19. The period gave the labs time to focus on COVID-19 testing, Newby said.

During that period, they absorbed the streams of information flowing in from the World Health Organization, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. The lab team developed their system for testing in-house and when to send a test out to a private or public lab for results, Newby said. Now, the process is much smoother.

“I think it’s settled down as we’ve learned more about the virus,” he said. “At first it was a lot of noise to try to figure everything out.”