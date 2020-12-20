Hospital employees are getting vaccinated, when will you?

“I am quite excited, and I feel like I’m going to make a difference with just encouraging everyone that this vaccine will help everyone,” she said.

She made the choice to be vaccinated. “Just knowing the statistics of it helped me encourage myself that it will be helpful for myself and my family around me and my peers,” Xiong said. “It is very exciting and very encouraging. I’m hoping that this will be a good step forward for everyone to realize that this will help in the long run.”

Frye Regional Medical Center received its first doses on Thursday, and also began vaccinating its staff.

Both hospitals received 975 doses this week as part of the group of 53 North Carolina hospitals that got shipments of the vaccine. Each week, they could receive more but the exact number of doses may vary.

With a brand new vaccine come questions:

When can I get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Medical professionals most at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 are prioritized for receiving the vaccine under the vaccination plan of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That includes doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients, those administering the vaccine and those cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients are treated.