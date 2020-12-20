Hospital employees are getting vaccinated, when will you?

Michael McDonald sat in a gray chair dressed in purple scrubs, a gray T-shirt, a blue medical hairnet and a blue medical mask on Tuesday. The room at Catawba Valley Medical Center was silent.
Anna Seagle, a registered pharmacist, prepared a needle, then pulled a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine from a bottle into the syringe as McDonald watched. He rolled up his sleeve. She wiped his arm, then stuck the needle in.
The room erupted in applause and cheers. It was the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine administered in Catawba County.
The day was exciting for medical professionals who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic for months, said Dr. Phil Greene, chief of staff at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
“It seems like for the last eight months we’ve been standing in the dark and today with the vaccine being delivered and now being administered we're just starting to see the tip of the sun coming over the horizon,” Greene said on Tuesday. “And it really feels like we finally have some hope for direction to solving the problem of the pandemic.”
Six Catawba Valley Health System employees were vaccinated on Tuesday. More got the shot as the week went on. Mai Xiong, a pharmacy technician, was among the first to receive it. She plans to use her experience to urge others to be vaccinated.
“I am quite excited, and I feel like I’m going to make a difference with just encouraging everyone that this vaccine will help everyone,” she said.
She made the choice to be vaccinated. “Just knowing the statistics of it helped me encourage myself that it will be helpful for myself and my family around me and my peers,” Xiong said. “It is very exciting and very encouraging. I’m hoping that this will be a good step forward for everyone to realize that this will help in the long run.”
Frye Regional Medical Center received its first doses on Thursday, and also began vaccinating its staff.
Both hospitals received 975 doses this week as part of the group of 53 North Carolina hospitals that got shipments of the vaccine. Each week, they could receive more but the exact number of doses may vary.
With a brand new vaccine come questions:
When can I get a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?
Medical professionals most at risk of being exposed to COVID-19 are prioritized for receiving the vaccine under the vaccination plan of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. That includes doctors and nurses treating coronavirus patients, those administering the vaccine and those cleaning areas where COVID-19 patients are treated.
Staff and residents of long-term care facilities are also among the highest priority.
With limited doses coming in with each shipment, it will take time to vaccinate the highest priority people. Each person vaccinated must get a second dose about three weeks later.
Once vaccine supplies increase, more people will be able to be vaccinated by hospitals and public health departments, according to the state health department.
The state hopes that by early 2021 health departments and community health centers will be able to start vaccinating adults with two or more chronic conditions that put them at higher risk for getting COVID-19 and people over 65 years old — phase two of the vaccination plan.
Teachers, homeless shelter residents, frontline workers at high or moderate risk and incarcerated people are also included in the second phase of vaccinations.
Phase three includes workers critical to society and students K-12 and in college, according to the state. By the time phase three of vaccinations, NCDHHS hopes there is more information on the safety of the vaccine for children. The Pfizer vaccine is currently approved for people 16 and older.
It could be months before phase four, when the general public will be able to get the vaccine.
For now, much is unknown, according to Catawba Valley Medical Center Marketing and Corporate Communications Director Matt Webber. The hospital has no timetable for when the next shipment will arrive or how many doses will be received.
They will continue to vaccinate health care workers in the Catawba Valley Health System until told otherwise.
“If directed to begin vaccinating the public, Catawba Valley will partner with Catawba County Health Department to move forward,” Webber said.
Is the vaccine safe?
The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were developed quickly because the federal government worked to streamline the process, Catawba Valley Chief of Staff Greene said. “All the measures that are usually in place to protect the public from mistakes in vaccine manufacturing were still in place with this (vaccine),” he said.
Studies of both vaccines have shown there are no safety concerns and both are about 95 percent effective, according to the state.
Both have passed clinical trials and no serious side effects have been reported, according to the state health department. Some people reported temporary reactions like sore arms, tiredness and feeling off for a day or two after getting the vaccine — more commonly after the second dose.
The state is asking vaccine providers to watch patients for 15 to 30 minutes after vaccination to ensure people don’t have a reaction.
The vaccine’s quick development was also due to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization, which does not take away any safety measures but allows for fast approval, according to the state.
“The safety measures were in place but the timing of each of the steps were coordinated so the vaccine could be produced in a much more rapid manner,” Greene said.
Will the vaccine end the pandemic?
The vaccine is a crucial step in fighting COVID-19, but it doesn’t mean people can stop following social distancing and wearing masks, Webber said.
“Certainly COVID-19 vaccinations are a critical step in the fight against the pandemic, but it’s not a cure,” he said.
The community still needs to take care to avoid spikes like the hospital experienced after Thanksgiving, Webber said. With Christmas less than a week away, it is even more important to find different, safer ways to celebrate with family and friends, Webber said.
The importance of the vaccine can’t be overstated, Greene said, but it does not completely eradicate the virus, especially initially.
“There still will be virus around in the community and we need to be careful to protect those that are most vulnerable until we completely eradicate the virus,” Greene said. “We’ll probably be looking at this for the next six to eight months, but the vaccine is an important step in that direction.”
Greene said one of the most important steps in eradicating COVID-19 will be the community’s engagement. He hopes this week’s vaccinations are the start of many people getting the vaccine.
“This is the beginning of what we will see rolled out to the community,” Greene said. “Like all phases of this pandemic, it’s going to take the community coming together to help solve the problem. … We’re starting with those most potentially affected by the virus but ultimately the community will have the opportunity to take this vaccine and I encourage everyone to consider it strongly because it will be the only way we have to get ahead of this virus.”
