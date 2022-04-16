Hospice volunteer has served more than 40 years

Barbara Moyer has served as a Carolina Caring hospice volunteer for more than 40 years. She sees herself as a vessel of the Lord and considers the experiences she’s had while serving patients to be a blessing.

Her service is exceptional because it has extended beyond providing emotional support to her patients. She has built personal connections and showered her patients with love during one of the most difficult times in their lives.

“I know the Lord was with me as I cared for each and every one of my patients,” says Barbara. “It has been such an honor to hold their hand and sit beside them as they passed away with such dignity.”

Barbara is beloved in the community for her dedication to others. She spent most of her career working for Drs. O’Connor, Thornton and Williams at Graystone Ear, Nose and Throat as an allergy technician. She felt called to go through hospice volunteer training, a thorough orientation program designed to inform and create empathy for those at the end of life.

Barbara first became interested in hospice when her close friend, Sylvia, was diagnosed with terminal cancer. She learned that this type of care helped people like Sylvia who were seriously ill and wanted to spend their final days surrounded by their family. Sylvia was only in her 30s at the time with two young children, so staying home was very important to her.

“I saw firsthand what hospice care did for Sylvia’s outlook and how she was able to cope with her illness,” says Barbara. “I knew I wanted to help others who were seriously ill to find that kind of peace as they face a life-threatening illness.”

When she became involved with Carolina Caring, Barbara learned that hospice is a health care service designed to help patients and their families cope with the realities of living with a serious illness. The program focuses on providing medical, emotional and spiritual care through teamwork — at home whenever possible — so patients can be surrounded by loved ones and have access to expert health care providers seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

“Barbara could adapt to any situation and accept her patients right where they were,” says Julie Packer, director of Professional Relations at Carolina Caring. Julie is a passionate hospice advocate who became the organization’s Nurse Manager shortly after Barbara became a volunteer. “I was so inspired by the way she has supported our patients and is so kind, supportive and reassuring.”

The two recently enjoyed reminiscing about their early days in hospice, when it was largely funded by the United Way and individual contributions. “The organization has changed a lot through the years,” says Barbara. But both women agree that Carolina Caring has never been stronger clinically and has continuously evolved to better treat the symptoms and other challenges of serious illnesses.

To learn more about becoming a hospice volunteer, visit CarolinaCaring.org/volunteer-opportunities or call 828-466-0466.