Hospice Resale Shop in need of volunteers

HICKORY — The Hospice Resale Shop needs volunteers to assist shoppers, stock merchandise, accept and sort donations, along with a variety of other tasks that keep the shop running smoothly.

Proceeds help to further the mission of Carolina Caring, a local, nonprofit health care provider, by helping patients cover the cost of hospice care if they are uninsured or under-insured.

“Knowing our shop’s mission is to provide financial support for those who may otherwise go without hospice care makes volunteering very rewarding,” said Charity Hand, manager of The Hospice Resale Shop. “If you have a passion for helping people and would like to donate your time to The Hospice Resale Shop, please contact us. No retail experience is necessary and the reward of serving our wonderful customers and joining our group of volunteers is indescribable.”

The Hospice Resale Shop is located in the Viewmont area of Hickory, just behind Wyke’s Cleaners at 51 14th Ave. NE. Volunteers are asked to participate in a one-hour orientation to prepare them for the daily operations of the store. Volunteer schedules are flexible and there is plenty of room for social distancing during the pandemic.

For more information about volunteering, contact clogan@carolinacaring.org or call 828-466-0466, extension 3211. You can also visit the shop to pickup a volunteer packet at the front counter.