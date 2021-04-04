Hospice patient who loves art celebrates 101st birthday

Virginia Sauer, a 101-year-old Caldwell Hospice patient, continues to celebrate life.

In anticipation of her upcoming birthday, she mentioned how nice it would be to have 101 birthday cards to celebrate each year she has lived, according a press release from Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care. This prompted Caldwell Hospice volunteers, VolunTEENs and staffers to get busy making cards.

Virginia was delighted to receive not just 101, but more than 150 birthday cards to celebrate her special day.

When asked what wisdom she has to offer from her century of living, Sauer said, “Whatever your ambition is ... go for it!” That is exactly how this 101-year-old Caldwell Hospice patient lives her life, the release said.

Virginia’s love of art was sparked in third grade when her friends were amazed at the talent she displayed in a beautiful watercolor landscape. During the 1920s and 1930s, an education and career in art seemed impossible — especially for a woman. She got a job at Roses 5 & 10 during high school and became the store manager by the time she was 23, according to the release.