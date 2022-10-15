Hospice care provider receives $50K grant

BANNER ELK — Amorem, formerly Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care and Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, has received a $50,000 matching grant from the High Country Charitable Foundation.

The High Country Charitable Foundation was the first to make a pledge last fall towards Amorem's capital campaign to build a patient care unit in the High Country. Through different named opportunities for Avery County families and individuals, along with general contributions to the campaign, the match was made.

“We appreciate the foundation’s support in being the first to take the step towards the completion of this important project,” says Vice President of Community Engagement, Kerri McFalls. “The impact of the foundation’s gift will live on for many years as patients and families utilize the patient care unit on Moonstruck Lane in Boone.."

The High Country Charitable Foundation is committed to raising funds, along with donating time and talent to meet the needs of their neighbors.

Amorem has raised more than $4.3 million towards its High Country capital campaign. The new patient care unit will have seven beds with a full-time local staff dedicated to providing compassionate end-of-life care for residents of Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties.

Director of Development, Jake Benfield, said, “It is overwhelming to see the impact that our community has had on this meaningful campaign. We are honored by the support that we are receiving toward our capital campaign.”