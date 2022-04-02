Horse therapy nonprofit sees need for veterans, speech therapy services

Kristen VanHoose watched children who were unable to walk take shaky first steps. She’s seen nonverbal children speak for the first time. She’s watched smiles spread across the weary faces of veterans.

The steps, the words and the smiles happened after hours of equine therapy at Shining Hope Farms in Catawba County.

VanHoose is certified in horse therapy for physical, mental and learning therapy. She is also a certified physical therapy assistant. All her certifications come together at Shining Hope Farms, which offers clinical and horse-assisted therapy services for occupational, physical, speech and mental health issues, said Director of Development Patrice Gibson.

The nonprofit, which was started 20 years ago in Mount Holly by Melinda and Paul Kirkpatrick, opened its Conover location five years ago. The farm serves about 50 people a week.

Clients range from young children to adults with mental or physical disabilities including autism, Down syndrome, learning disabilities, speech delays, cerebral palsy and physical birth defects. The nonprofit also has a program for military and law enforcement veterans to help with physical and mental scars from their service.

“That’s what makes us different,” Gibson said. “There are a lot of therapeutic riding programs out there, and they provide the therapeutic benefits of riding a horse. What we do is we actually use the animal as a treatment tool and then incorporate it into clinical therapy, as well. We provide physical, occupational and speech therapies, and then we incorporate the horse.”

For patients who struggle to walk, the horse’s gait mimics the feeling of walking, Gibson said. When those patients transition to physical therapy in the on-site clinic, their brain recognizes the movement, Gibson said.

Therapists and instructors see benefits for speech therapy and mental health issues, VanHoose said. “We will literally have children sing and speak for the first time on the back of a horse,” she said.

The nonprofit bills insurance and helps pay for families of child clients and veterans who cannot afford any remaining bills, Gibson said. About 36% of the families they serve live 200% or more below the federal poverty line, she said.

The Conover location of the nonprofit sees the most demand for veteran services, through the Saddles and Salutes program, Gibson said. There are currently 17 veterans getting therapy through Shining Hope Farms in Conover. With more trainers and more donations, the organization could serve dozens more, she said.

The therapy helps veterans facing PTSD, insomnia, anxiety and physical disabilities. “Look at what they’ve been through. They all have their own stories,” Gibson said “To go through what they’ve gone through and then they come back and we ask them to assimilate back into regular life. … How do they do that?”

The horse therapy is designed to help, Gibson said. She hopes to expand the program this year.

The organization is also seeing an increase in need for speech therapy for children. The nonprofit gets calls daily for therapy for children with speech delays, Gibson said. “Were starting to see this influx in speech delays because our little children were wearing masks, and we’ve been wearing masks and part of learning to talk is nonverbal and watching us talk, and they couldn’t do that,” Gibson said.

The nonprofit is also adding programs in the summer to help children who have been affected by the pandemic. The programs will address anxiety, social and emotional issues, Gibson said. “We can be a part of the solution here,” she said.

Shining Hope Farms is working to hire more speech therapists, train more equine therapy instructors and get more horses, Gibson said. To do so, they’re looking for people to donate, adopt horses and take part in their annual fundraising 5K run in September, which benefits veterans. “As long as we have the resources and the staff, we’re going to keep serving more people,” Gibson said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.