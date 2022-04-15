Homesteading, herbal remedies focus of classes

HIDDENITE — The Hiddenite Arts & Heritage Center will offer classes by Amy Barr of Heritage Hills Farms. The two classes are “Homesteading” and “Herbal Remedies and Foraging.”

The homesteading class will be held on Saturday, May 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The herbal remedies and foraging class will be held on Saturday, June 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Amy and her husband Greg Barr live in Moravian Falls and are owners of Heritage Hills Farm. For more than 12 years, they have been milking their own goats, making soap, lotions, herbal salves, and other natural bath and body products. For more information, visit heritagehillsfarmsoaps.com or their Facebook page Heritage Hills Farm.

The homesteading class will be held at the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex classroom at 70 Hiddenite Church Road in Hiddenite. Pre-registration is required. Call 828-632-6966 to register. Cost is $35 for nonmembers, $30 for members.

As part of the herbal remedies and foraging class, participants will travel to Heritage Hills Farm and find the wild herbs talked about in the Hiddenite Center Educational Complex classroom. This is a hands-on experience in identifying, collecting and using herbs. Participants will take home the herbal remedy that is made in class. Pre-registration is required. Call 828-632-6966. Cost is $35 for nonmembers and $30 for members.