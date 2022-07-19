Homes added to Sherrills Ford development; plan is for up to 78 homes to be built

A large planned development in Sherrills Ford is expanding by about 20 homes over objections from neighbors.

Catawba County leaders approved a rezoning request from Prestige Corporate Development to add four acres to the planned development. The addition will be used to build single-family homes on the land. The homes will be part of the Terrell Town Center development the county has already approved.

In 2020, the Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved plans for Terrell Town Center at Sherrills Ford Road and N.C. Highway 150. The development will include about 400 apartments, 59 homes, 48 multifamily homes, 50 townhomes and over 200,000 square feet of commercial space on land northeast, northwest and southwest of the intersection.

About 20 acres northwest of the intersection will be the site of 59 single-family houses. Prestige asked that another four acres and 19 homes be added to those plans, Catawba County Planning and Development Director Chris Timberlake said.

The addition would bring the total to 78 single-family homes for the development. The houses will be 2,250 square feet or larger and sell for $400,000 or more, Prestige representative Robert Davis said at the meeting.

Neighbors to the property had concerns.

Matthew Berman said people are concerned about school capacity in the area and the vague schedule for improvements to N.C. Highway 150. The state is expected to delay the planned widening of the road.

“I think those questions should be answered before any more housing is approved in this area,” Berman said. “We need to know what's going to be done about building schools for all the children that are going to be moving there, and when the road is going to be improved because it’s already a nightmare.”

Other neighbors voiced concerns about runoff and sediment spills into nearby water.

Commissioner Randy Isenhower said he was on the fence about the additional homes. The property borders the county library branch. Isenhower asked that existing trees and vegetation not be removed to keep a buffer between the properties. Commissioner Sherry Butler asked that improvements be added to the buffer to make sure there’s a buffer year-round.

Davis said Prestige would agree to that stipulation.

The plans called for 10 feet of space between each house. Commissioner Kitty Barnes asked if that would be widened to 15 feet between each house.

Davis said Prestige would agree to that requirement. The larger space might cut the number of new homes down from 19, he said.

With those requirements, the additional homes were approved unanimously by the commissioners, Barnes, Butler, Isenhower, Barbara Beatty and Austin Allran.

The developers of Terrell Town Center previously asked to change the development’s plans in February. Prestige Development wanted to reduce the commercial space in the northeast area of the development and increase the homes in the southwestern area.

The board of commissioners denied the request.