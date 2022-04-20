Homeless camp bulldozed Tuesday; community comes together with donations of tents and foods

Tents, sleeping bags and food filled the front lobby of the Catawba County United Way office on Wednesday.

The donations were in response to a call for assistance by the agency after a homeless camp in Hickory was bulldozed Tuesday. At least eight families were living in a grove of pine trees near the Lowe’s Home Improvement store at the intersection of 15th Avenue SE and 21st Drive SE. Paths of exposed red clay could be seen zig-zagging between the pines where a bulldozer uprooted trees and left behind debris from the homeless camp.

On Tuesday, Catawba County United Way made a post on Facebook asking for help for the people displaced. The United Way had collected $2,490 as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.

April McDonald, with Hickory Real Estate Group, was one of the people to bring a donation. She delivered sleeping bags, tents and grocery bags full of soap, toothbrushes and deodorant.

“My heart was broken when I read the post,” McDonald said. “I'm in the business of selling houses, and I can't imagine not having a home. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, what can I do?' I've been blessed. My family has been blessed. And so, I wanted to help.”

United Way Executive Director Mark Bumgarner said when a homeless camp is displaced, the people do not leave the area. Instead, the people move to another camp. He compared the removal and offering assistance to putting a Band-Aid on a bigger issue.

“This was an opportunity to intercede and do something that felt good for a group of people who needed emergent help, but this cannot be where the story ends. We have failed if it is,” Bumgarner said. “We must have these difficult conversations. We must insist our elected officials engage in these uncomfortable and difficult conversations.”

The conversations can be uncomfortable because there is not one simple solution or one thing to blame as the cause of homelessness, Bumgarner said. He said it will take a holistic approach because some of the issues that contribute to homelessness can be a combination of mental illness, financial hardship and substance abuse, among other things.

“This conversation has to be a community conversation,” Bumgarner said. “There is no one person, no one agency, no one government entity that can resolve (homelessness). It's going to take us together as a community of people from all walks of life to address this.”

Bumgarner’s hope is to create a committee that would include local property owners, Catawba County United Way, other agencies that offer services to the homeless community and government agencies such as the Hickory Police Department, he said. The committee would be focused on not only helping the homeless community but helping property owners who may not want people staying on their property or who need help removing homeless camps.

Neither the property owners nor the homeless people in these situations should be villainized or blamed, Bumgarner said.

Hickory Police Department confirmed that officers went to the site of the homeless camp Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning. In both cases officer assistance was not needed, police said in an email.

