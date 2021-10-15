Homecoming brings special events to university

HICKORY — Lenoir-Rhyne University welcomes alumni, families, students, friends and fans to campus for Homecoming and Family Weekend Oct. 22-23.
The full weekend of festivities includes tailgating and a parade and will be headlined by LR’s football game against the Limestone University Saints in Moretz Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. Game tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and younger, are available at lrbears.com/tickets. The events are free and open to the public except as otherwise noted.
All the pageantry of homecoming will be on full display, with the parade as a traditional focal point. Traveling through campus, it will feature many entries and generations of Bears lining the parade route.
Friday, Oct. 22
Homecoming activities begin Friday with the 32nd annual Hanley H. Painter/Bear Memorial Golf Tournament at Lake Hickory Country Club – Catawba Springs Golf Course. Tee times are 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. The entry fee of $125 per person and $500 for a foursome includes lunch. Registration is required.
From 6 to 10 p.m., the classes of 1980 and 1981 will celebrate their 40th class reunions with a joint dinner at the Cromer Center terrace beside Shaw Plaza. The price is $35 per person with registration required. Additionally, from 7 to 9 p.m., there is a homecoming kickoff party for all alumni and friends at Blowing Rock Draft House, located in Hollar Mill, Hickory. Admission is free and registration is required.
The 20th annual Bears Club Auction Social will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Shuford Gym on campus. This event features live music, and live auction with food and drinks. The cost is $40 per person, with a young alumni rate of $20 per person for alumni who graduated 2000 through 2021; registration is preferred.
Saturday, Oct. 23
Pre-game festivities will take place all around campus and the surrounding neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 23. From 8:30-10 a.m. at Rudisill Library, Colloquium Room, parents and immediate family members will enjoy conversation, coffee and bear claws with university leadership. Registration is required.
At 10:30 a.m., gather on Stasavich Place in front of Shuford Gymnasium to watch the annual LR homecoming parade.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the five members of the Sports Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at 11 a.m. in a ceremony at P.E. Monroe Auditorium. Inductees are Brittany Cherry ’10, Amber Holt Collier ’10, Jeffrey Haddock ’94, and the Rev. Smith Sharpe ’88, along with Crystal Clary ’05, a 2019 recipient who could not previously attend. In addition, Mike Houston, former football coach at LR, was honored in a special ceremony on April 10. Registration is required.
Before the football game, the Office of Alumni Engagement will host its annual tailgate for alumni and Family Weekend guests. The tailgate runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Shaw Plaza, in front of the Cromer Center. A free tailgate-style lunch, family-friendly games and music are part of the entertainment. Registration is required.
The homecoming celebration concludes that evening for the classes of 1995 and 1996, celebrating their 25th reunion. From 6-9 p.m., the classes with celebrate with a joint reunion dinner at 220 Union Square. The price is $30 per person; registration required.
Visit lr.edu/homecoming for additional information and to register for events.