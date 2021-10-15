Homecoming brings special events to university

The 20th annual Bears Club Auction Social will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Shuford Gym on campus. This event features live music, and live auction with food and drinks. The cost is $40 per person, with a young alumni rate of $20 per person for alumni who graduated 2000 through 2021; registration is preferred.

Saturday, Oct. 23

Pre-game festivities will take place all around campus and the surrounding neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 23. From 8:30-10 a.m. at Rudisill Library, Colloquium Room, parents and immediate family members will enjoy conversation, coffee and bear claws with university leadership. Registration is required.

At 10:30 a.m., gather on Stasavich Place in front of Shuford Gymnasium to watch the annual LR homecoming parade.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020, the five members of the Sports Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at 11 a.m. in a ceremony at P.E. Monroe Auditorium. Inductees are Brittany Cherry ’10, Amber Holt Collier ’10, Jeffrey Haddock ’94, and the Rev. Smith Sharpe ’88, along with Crystal Clary ’05, a 2019 recipient who could not previously attend. In addition, Mike Houston, former football coach at LR, was honored in a special ceremony on April 10. Registration is required.