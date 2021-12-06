Holiday Solutions program benefits area children

HICKORY — Solutions of Hickory’s Holiday Solutions program focuses on local families and enriching their time together. The 2021 holiday season will mark the 13th anniversary of this effort.

Solutions of Hickory's staff encourages families to sit down with their children to discuss charitable giving, have them work to earn money to purchase a gift for a local child in need, and bring it to the practice's office to be distributed by Catawba County Department of Social Services.

The program benefits local, needy children and families in Hickory and Catawba County. The goal is to donate 200 toys to those in need during the holiday season.

Groups or individuals can gather new toys and drop them off at the Solutions of Hickory office or donate a monetary amount or gift card that the staff will use to purchase toys and deliver.

To learn more about Holiday Solutions, email Michelle McClain at info@solutionsofhky.com or call 828-328-4313. Donations can be brought to 326 Second Ave. NW.

Solutions of Hickory is a locally owned private psychological practice in downtown Hickory.

For information, go to solutionsofhky.com.