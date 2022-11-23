Holiday shopping, lightshows and concerts highlight this week's Buzz calendar

Holiday Pop-Up Market in Lenoir

The Caldwell Arts Council will be hosting a one-day Holiday Pop-Up Market on Saturday.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All sales are commission-free, and artists will run their transactions through their own booths. The Caldwell Arts Council is located at 601 College Ave. SW in Lenoir.

Lights on 13th Street show

Lights on 13th Street, a holiday light and music show, displays the creative work of Richard Hovis of Newton. While other holidays are also on his event calendar, the Christmas display is the largest and runs for approximately six weeks. Different genres of music are featured on a weekly rotation.

Hovis decorates his home at 319 W. 13th St. with lights and programs the lights to flicker along with various songs. The light shows vary each day throughout the week.

Each year, Lights on 13th Street chooses a charity and accepts donations for that nonprofit organization during their Christmas season. Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministries will be the beneficiary of this year’s donations. Lights on 13th Street has a Facebook page, where future events will be listed.

This year’s weekly show themes are ’80s nights on Mondays, “Anything Goes” on Tuesdays, Disney and “Star Wars” on Wednesdays, Trans-Siberian Orchestra on Thursdays, kids’ classic Christmas songs on Fridays and Christmas music on the weekends.

Monday through Thursday, the light shows will run from 6-10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday, the shows will play from 6-11 p.m.

The shows will run through Jan. 2. The white donation box can be found by the candy canes. To enjoy the show, turn your radio to 93.9 FM. Spectators are asked to use hazard lights after turning off your headlights and only park on the far side of the street, being careful not to block any driveways.

Youth Symphony fall concert

The Western Piedmont Youth Symphony and Western Piedmont Debut Strings will have a fall concert on Monday at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at wpsymphony.org. The concert will be at the Drendel Auditorium at the SALT Block at 243 Third Ave. NE, in Hickory.

The Platters in Newton

The Platters will perform their “Very Merry Christmas Show” at the Newton Performing Arts Center on Sunday. The concert will begin at 7 p.m., and doors will open at 6 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $40 to $60. Tickets can be purchased at ncauditorium.com.

The Platters’ legendary harmonies bring joy to the holiday season with an incredible show of traditional Christmas music, plus original hits such as, “Only You,” “The Great Pretender,” “My Prayer” and “Twilight Time.”