Holiday raffle to benefit The Corner Table

NEWTON — You can support the mission of The Corner Table this holiday season by participating in the annual Ho! Ho! Hunger! holiday raffle. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7 p.m. via The Corner Table’s Facebook page.

The Ho! Ho! Hunger! holiday raffle presented by Paramount Automotive will feature a golf-cart valued at more than $11,000 for the grand prize, an Apple iPad, 55-inch smart TV, Blackstone flat-top grill, and a $100 Amazon gift card. The raffle is also sponsored by Hickory Motor Speedway and Viewmont Urology Clinic.

Tickets are $20 each. 

Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling The Corner Table at 828-464-0355, or in The Corner Table’s Dewey Holiday store located at 122 N Main Ave, Newton. The golf cart will be available for viewing this Friday, Dec. 2, at Light Up the Town in downtown Newton. Tickets can be purchased at that event as well.

For more information, contact The Corner Table at info@thecornertable.org, or 828-464-0355, or visit them online at www.thecornertable.org.

