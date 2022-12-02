Holiday Pinecrest wins Caring Star award

HICKORY — Holiday Pinecrest is proud to announce they have been honored with the 2023 Caring Star award. The award is determined solely by reviews of seniors and their families on Caring.com, a leading senior living referral service.

“This recognition means a lot to us because it comes directly from the people we serve,” said Holiday Pinecrest General Manager Regina Cash. “Our mission is to provide a safe, social environment where older adults can thrive and explore new friendships and hobbies while having daily tasks taken care of, like chef-prepared meals, housekeeping service and transportation. The Caring Star award lets us know that we’re succeeding, and our residents are happy.”

Holiday Pinecrest joins 48 other communities to receive this award, making Atria Senior Living the operator with the most winning communities nationwide.

“We’re honored to receive this recognition, especially because it’s based on the reviews of our residents and their families,” said Kendra Stevens, Senior Vice President of Sales for Atria Senior Living. “One of the best compliments we can receive is when residents and families share the joy they’ve experienced in our communities.”

Atria's Quality Enhancement program establishes a universal set of auditable guidelines to ensure consistent quality from one community to the next. Atria’s audit indicators include a variety of clinical factors for their senior living communities, along with a range of resident experience and customer service standards.

For more information on life at Holiday Pinecrest visit www.pinecrestseniorliving.com. It can also be reached by phone 828-325-4795.