Holiday laser lights, Christmas concerts and Santa Claus

Holiday shows at Catawba Science Center

The Millholland Planetarium at the Catawba Science Center has four different shows for families to enjoy this weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there will be a Holiday Laser Lights show. The show will play at 2 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday. The show is 17 minutes. The laser show will feature holiday favorites, including “Frosty the Snowman,” “The Christmas Song” and “Carol of the Bells.”

“Ice Worlds” discusses ice ages on Earth, global climate change, the cause and effect of the seasons and the icy bodies of the solar system. This show is 22 minutes. There will be a 3 p.m. showing on Friday and a 2 p.m. showing on Saturday.

“Khrumka’s Adventure in the Winter Forest” is 25 minutes. In this show, Khrumka and his friends watch the Northern Lights, witness the flight of an asteroid and admire the constellations of the winter sky. Show times are 11 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., the 44-minute show “Dinosaurs at Dusk” will play. “Dinosaurs at Dusk” is a fantasy adventure that explores the origins of flight, continental drift, the geological eras immediately preceding the KT asteroid impact and extinctions as a fundamental part of evolution and life.

Christmas concert at the Hickory Community Theatre

Jackie Finley and Allen Finley are producing the 16th Anniversary Christmas Concert on Monday at 7 p.m. at Hickory Community Theatre. The show will primarily feature Jackie Finley, along with Nathan Hefner, percussionist Mike Willis, “America’s Got Talent” finalist Ulysses Long and others.

The music will include covers of many country favorites such as Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Elvis, as well as many other Christmas favorites.

Admission is $25.

Christmas concert at Drendel Auditorium

The Romanian Baptist Church of Hickory Choir in collaboration with the Greater Hickory International Council is hosting an international Christmas concert at the Drendel Auditorium in Hickory on Saturday.

Pianist Rick Setzer along with the church’s choir ensembles and brass band will play American traditional carols, Romanian a cappella carols and classical songs from Vivaldi, Beethoven and Handel.

The concert is free and starts at 6:30 p.m. Refreshments will be available during the intermission.

Drendel Auditorium is located at 243 Third Ave. NE at the SALT Block.

‘Twas the Night before Christmas’ final showing

The Hickory Community Theatre will present a final performance of Ken Ludwig’s “’Twas the Night Before Christmas” on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the Jeffers Theatre. Tickets are $10 each for all ages.

Santa Claus will be available for photos after the show.