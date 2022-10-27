HICKORY — Catawba County Council on Aging will be hosting a holiday craft bazaar at the West Hickory Senior Center (400 17th St. SW, Hickory) on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The public is invited to come by to purchase hand-crafted items.
Holiday craft bazaar planned at senior center
