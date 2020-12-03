Holiday card fundraiser begins

The Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center (CAPC) offers a solution to for holiday gift buying and a way to support the children of Catawba County who need it the most.

The CAPC is selling holiday cards that can be used as gifts to those who is or was special in the lives of children, such as teachers, family members, and others.

CAPC Holiday Cards can be purchased in three ways: Using PayPal through the website www.catawbacountycapc.org (put a note in the memo line with instructions, and a card will be sent to the recipients for you); mailing in a check along with a list of recipients; calling 828-465-9296 to pick up the cards.

The suggested minimum donation per card is $5. All proceeds from the sale of Holiday Cards go to support the ongoing work of the Children’s Advocacy & Protection Center.

For additional information about how you can learn to prevent and respond to suspected child abuse, go to www.catawbacountycapc.org or call 828-465-9296.