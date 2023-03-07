HICKORY — The public is invited to join the staff of VayaHealth at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Thursday, March 16, for two training sessions.

“Hoarding Disorder: Hidden Secrets” will begin at 10 a.m. and will look at causes, symptoms, treatment, and care methods for those managing this condition for the aging population.

"Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy” will begin at 11 a.m. and look at how anxiety disproportionately affects the aging population. Continuing education hours can be provided.

Registration is not required for this event. For more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.