At one time, donning a traditional Hmong phuam txoom suab required skilled hands to wrap the cloth into a headpiece, said Elizabeth Thao. Today it is easier, she said as she placed the purple, pre-wrapped cloth on her head.

Thao said the phuam txoom suab is one of her favorite pieces she owns. It can be worn with most Hmong outfits today, Thao said, but it was originally worn by Hmong girls on their wedding day or during the Hmong New Year.

Thao’s passion for her culture is clear as she talks about articles of traditional Hmong clothing, décor and other items. Thao said she has collected an array of Hmong artifacts and wants to help preserve Hmong history and culture.

Thao is a volunteer organizer for an upcoming fundraiser geared toward funding the Hmong Cultural Center in Newton. The goal is to help the Hmong Southeast Puavpheej (HSP) raise $500,000.

The Hmong Southeast Puavpheej owns a 47-acre plot of land that is already cleared and ready to build on, Thao said.

Thao said the goals of the cultural center are to preserve and teach Hmong history, as well as recognize Hmong veterans who fought in the Vietnam War and more.

The United States recruited many Hmong people during the Vietnam War to fight North Vietnamese communists and the Pathet Lao, according to the Hmong American Center’s history webpage. Those recruited disrupted communist activity, gave the U.S. intelligence about enemy operations and more. This particular aspect of the conflict is called the secret war, according to the Hmong American Center.

In the aftermath of the secret war and the Vietnam conflict, the communist governments of Laos and Vietnam persecuted the Hmong, killing over 35,000 Hmong people, according to the Hmong American Center. Thousands of Hmong sought asylum in European and Western countries. Many came to the United States.

Thao said a number of Hmong people settled in North Carolina because the mountains reminded them of Laos.

“What we envision is a place where we can educate not just our small community, but the larger community about who we are, where we came from, (and) why we ended up here,” Thao said.

Thao said her generation is losing some of the traditions of their culture. In particular, the Hmong language is slowly slipping away. Thao said her children understand Hmong, but usually respond with one-word answers.

The cultural center will offer classes for reading and writing in Hmong, traditional embroidery, traditional Hmong food and more, Thao said.