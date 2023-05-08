For more than a century, The Travellers’ Club has met nine times a year to share knowledge and research with one another.

On Thursday, the club met to celebrate its 133rd anniversary over dinner.

The women’s literary club was founded on Nov. 21, 1890, said 15-year member and historian Lynn Carlton. A committee comprised of several members selects a new topic for study and creates a two-year study program, Carlton said, and programs alternate between literary studies and traveling. Each member is assigned a topic and given a deadline for a research paper, which is presented at one of the nine meetings.

The group just completed a two-year literary study of the Olympic Games, Carlton said, which covered the topic from its origins in ancient Greece to the present.

There are 18 active members, and members can only join by invitation, Carlton said. Several members are legacy members, she said, meaning their mothers were members.

Katharyn Portwood has been a member for 52 years. Portwood said her favorite program was in 2010-2012, when the group studied the wives of U.S. Presidents. She was assigned Eleanor Roosevelt, and said she thoroughly enjoyed researching her.

“The first paper (I was assigned), which probably should have killed it for me, was we were studying the Bible, and I had (the book of) Revelation,” Portwood said with a laugh. “I’m telling you, I did go to the minister of a church, and I said, ‘What am I going to do?’ ... But I got it done.”

Carlton said of the club’s longevity, “I think (it’s that) we all love learning. We all love researching and studying (and) we love each other.”

The next program will be a travel program, and Carlton said she does not know what the central topic is yet. The group’s most recent travel program was in 2016-2018 and focused on national parks and celebrating 100 years of the national park service.