Traveling circus brings death to Catawba County in 1908

Two Japanese men were traveling with a circus in the United States in October of 1908. They stopped in Catawba County near Newton where they prepared for their next show.

F. Kikuchi, a performer, and Henry Yamakuchi, a manager for the show, went for a walk together in a wooded area that Saturday night. “They left in a friendly, merry mood, singing Japanese lullabies as they went and talking in their native tongue,” an article printed in The Newton Enterprise on Nov. 19, 1908, read.

What started as a civil talk turned into an argument over the treatment of two young girls who were traveling with the show. Yamakuchi shot Kikuchi several times in the back, killing him. He then tried to conceal Kikuchi’s body under wooden boards, according to an article printed on Oct. 15, 1908.

During Yamakuchi’s trial, he said he told Kikuchi that they would need to purchase warmer clothes for two young girls who were traveling with the circus as actresses, according to the Nov. 19 article. Yamakuchi said that Kikuchi disagreed and the argument quickly escalated. Kikuchi told Yamakuchi that he had beaten the girls when they were unable to perform well in the show. Kikuchi then suggested they sell the girls.

“Both men got very much excited over the argument about selling and (Yamakuchi) pulled out his pistol and shot (Kikuchi),” the article reads.

The Newton Enterprise article said Yamakuchi never claimed self-defense. “… his own story seemed so truthful, that the jury believed him when he said there was no premeditation or malice …,” the article reads.

A jury found Yamakuchi guilty of second-degree murder, and the judge sentenced him to serve 30 years in prison.

Sympathy extended to Kikuchi and Yamakuchi

Kikuchi was buried in a Catawba County cemetery, according to a Catawba County News article printed on Oct. 16, 1908.

A large crowd gathered for the funeral, according to the article. “Two locks of hair were cut from the dead man’s head and given to Mr. Kudara, who will send them to the deceased’s relatives in Japan …,” the article reads.

Richard Eller is a local historian and works at Catawba Valley Community College. He said many in the U.S. were fascinated by Japanese culture during that time, and some art from Japan was beginning to appear in the area.

“You would have all this literature that was about Japanese culture that fascinated Americans,” Eller said. “You would see Japanese art around in places that you would never think of … it’s really that fascination with things beyond the U.S.”

Chrysanthemums were used for the funeral and a picture was sent to Japanese newspapers. “Rev. E.W. Fox of the Methodist church conducted religious services and made a feeling address upon the greatness of the Japanese people and the relations between their nation and the United States,” an Oct. 22, 1908, article reads.

The Catawba County community also advocated for Yamakuchi’s early release from prison, according to the Nov. 19 article.

Yamakuchi was transported to the state penitentiary in Raleigh along with another man recently made famous in a different murder, Lonnie Radar. Rader was sentenced to be taken to the department of the criminally insane after he was charged with the murder of Willie Bollinger that same year, according to an article printed in the Newton Enterprise.

Neither of them was handcuffed, and the article says Yamakuchi was cheerful the day he was transported as he was throughout his trial. “He has been such a model prisoner that many believe he could have been trusted to go to Raleigh without an officer and hunt up the penitentiary,” the article reads.

Maybe not.

Yamakuchi escaped from prison years later and was never found, according to an article printed in Hickory News in 1995. “Since 86 years have come and gone since the murder, it can be assumed the murderer lies in his own grave somewhere in this world …,” the article reads.

Eller said he questions a lot of the information from this case because of conflicting information in the articles.

“The motives are suspect, but I think the facts of the story are there, and what’s left up to us is, ‘Why did they do that?’ I think that’s why we love murder mysteries is because it gives us the opportunity to figure this stuff out,” Eller said.