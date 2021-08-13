Soldiers Reunion to begin Sunday in Newton

The Soldiers Reunion will begin Sunday in Newton with a return to more traditional commemorations which were suspended last year because of the pandemic.

“It’s going to be a normal reunion,” event organizer Ralph “Yerby” Ray said. “We’re back to being normal.”

Ray said another focus of this year’s reunion will be bringing in young people through the participation of scout and ROTC groups.

“We need to get our youth back involved remembering our past and those who’ve served and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Ray said. “It’s just there to continue honoring those who have protected us.”

Soldiers Reunion Events — For additional information on Reunion events, check the “Soldiers Reunion in Newton N.C.” Facebook page.

Aug. 15 – Cruise-In

The classic car cruise will feature music by the group Music Unlimited. Cruising will begin at 6:30 p.m. but people often show up to view the cars hours in advance.

Aug. 16 – Gospel Night

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Carolina Quartet will perform gospel music starting at 7 p.m. on the courthouse square.