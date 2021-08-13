Soldiers Reunion to begin Sunday in Newton

The Soldiers Reunion will begin Sunday in Newton with a return to more traditional commemorations which were suspended last year because of the pandemic.
“It’s going to be a normal reunion,” event organizer Ralph “Yerby” Ray said. “We’re back to being normal.”
Ray said another focus of this year’s reunion will be bringing in young people through the participation of scout and ROTC groups.
“We need to get our youth back involved remembering our past and those who’ve served and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Ray said. “It’s just there to continue honoring those who have protected us.”
Soldiers Reunion Events — For additional information on Reunion events, check the “Soldiers Reunion in Newton N.C.” Facebook page.
Aug. 15 – Cruise-In
The classic car cruise will feature music by the group Music Unlimited. Cruising will begin at 6:30 p.m. but people often show up to view the cars hours in advance.
Aug. 16 – Gospel Night
The Carolina Quartet will perform gospel music starting at 7 p.m. on the courthouse square.
Aug. 17 – Beach Music Night
The Embers will perform their signature beach music starting at 7:30 p.m. at College Avenue and East A Street.
Aug. 18 – Baby Parade and Street Dance
Babies and young children will show off their patriotic flair in the downtown parade that starts at 6 p.m. Cash prizes of $25 will go the best parade entry in each age group.
The street dance featuring music by Crimson Rose will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Aug. 19 – Reunion Day
Festivities will kick off at 9 a.m.
Events of the day include a memorial ceremony by the American Legion at 10 a.m.; a speech by American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford at 4 p.m. on the courthouse square; a veterans’ march from Twin City Insurance around 4:30 that will culminate in a wreath-laying at the square; and the main parade, which will start around 5 p.m.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.