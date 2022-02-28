Septima Clark played role in voting and civil rights for Black Americans; her grandson grew up in Hickory

The grandson of a civil rights activist and educator grew up in Ridgeview. He said he remains proud of the ways Septima Poinsette Clark helped Black Americans vote and become leaders.
Septima Clark is known for her efforts to educate Black Americans through her work in creating citizenship education centers. Through the centers, Septima helped Black Americans register to vote. “Back in those days, you had to read. They made Black people read something to register to vote,” Septima’s grandson Nerie Clark III said. “My grandmother’s school would teach illiterate adults how to read and write, so they could register to vote.” Septima was part of Martin Luther King Jr.’s staff. King gave her the nickname “Mother of the Movement” due to her work in education, according to the Stanford University website.
Nerie Clark now lives in Charlotte. He grew up in the Ridgeview area of Hickory. Nerie would spend holiday breaks and summers at his grandmother’s home in Charleston, South Carolina. He said it was there that Septima taught him how to cook and how to catch crabs using a chicken neck and string. Septima would also take him and his brother on trips, always making sure to stay somewhere with a pool. He spoke fondly of his memories of his Mama Seppie.
Septima Clark became a teacher in 1916. She began teaching on Johns Island off the coast of South Carolina. She was not allowed to teach in public schools in Charleston because of her skin color. After school, she would teach adult literacy. She later joined the NAACP and the fight for Black teachers to be allowed to teach in public schools, according to the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee website.
After losing her teaching license in 1956 due to her affiliation with the NAACP, Septima Clark became the director of workshops at Highlander Folk School in Tennessee, according to the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee website. At Highlander, Septima continued her adult literacy teachings. In 1957, she opened a citizenship school on Johns Island where lessons on South Carolina election laws and voting were taught. This school paved the way for other citizenship schools, according to the Civil Rights Women Leaders of the Carolinas website.
Nerie Clark got to meet Martin Luther King Jr. at Septima’s house in Charleston one summer. “July of 1967, Dr. King came to Charleston to make a speech there at the county hall,” he said. “He stayed at her house that day, during the day before he left to go back to Atlanta. My grandmother put on a very big meal that day, like a Christmas dinner in July.”
Septima Clark was part of King’s entourage when he received his Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. Once she returned from Norway, the Ridgeview School Principal Taft Broome invited Septima to talk to the students about the trip, Nerie said. “I was very young, but I knew that everybody was in the gymnasium. The whole school was listening to my grandmother,” he said. “Yeah, that was a great memory for me when my grandmother spoke to the whole school about her experience traveling to Norway with Dr. King.”
Nerie Clark said Black history is important every day.
“There are kids in South Carolina that don’t know of my grandmother,” Nerie said. “Which is a shame because President Obama, a lot of the elected Black officials that we have now, that all came out of the civil rights movement, and my grandmother’s citizenship education training.” He said people should be more aware of the past, so it is not repeated.