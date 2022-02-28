Septima Clark played role in voting and civil rights for Black Americans; her grandson grew up in Hickory

The grandson of a civil rights activist and educator grew up in Ridgeview. He said he remains proud of the ways Septima Poinsette Clark helped Black Americans vote and become leaders.

Septima Clark is known for her efforts to educate Black Americans through her work in creating citizenship education centers. Through the centers, Septima helped Black Americans register to vote. “Back in those days, you had to read. They made Black people read something to register to vote,” Septima’s grandson Nerie Clark III said. “My grandmother’s school would teach illiterate adults how to read and write, so they could register to vote.” Septima was part of Martin Luther King Jr.’s staff. King gave her the nickname “Mother of the Movement” due to her work in education, according to the Stanford University website.

Nerie Clark now lives in Charlotte. He grew up in the Ridgeview area of Hickory. Nerie would spend holiday breaks and summers at his grandmother’s home in Charleston, South Carolina. He said it was there that Septima taught him how to cook and how to catch crabs using a chicken neck and string. Septima would also take him and his brother on trips, always making sure to stay somewhere with a pool. He spoke fondly of his memories of his Mama Seppie.