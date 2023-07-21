With less than a month to go before the Soldiers Reunion in Newton, the Newton-Conover High School band is the only high school band committed to take part in the parade.

During a meeting of the Soldiers Reunion Committee on Thursday, committee co-chairman Alex Yoder said the marching band at Fred T. Foard High School would not be taking part and that he had not heard back from Bandys, Maiden, Bunker Hill or St. Stephens high schools.

Yoder said he had spoken with Hickory High Principal Rebecca Tuttle who said the school would not be able to take part this year because Hickory has a new band director starting next month.

The lack of participation by many local bands has been a point of contention for the last few years. In 2018, the Sons of Confederate Veterans accused Catawba County Schools of keeping bands from the parade because of the display of the Confederate battle flag.

The school system denied this claim, saying they left the decision of whether or not to take part to each high school and that students were able to opt out if they did not want to march.

Yerby Ray, vice chairman of the Reunion Board, wrote a 2019 letter to the editor criticizing band directors for not participating, saying that “thousands of people in Catawba County will be disappointed once again by the actions of a handful of self-serving public servants.”

Ray said at Thursday’s meeting he had reached out to Lenoir-Rhyne University about having the LR band be part of the parade but had not heard back.

Yoder reported at the meeting that the reunion committee had raised nearly $53,500 in donations, gifts, sponsors, vendor contracts and event entries. The committee also reported approximately $47,000 in expenses. Yoder said that figure did not include some items such as signs and banners.

“I feel really confident on our sponsorships,” Yoder said. “We’re still accepting them all the way up to July 31.”

He said they were also looking to have all volunteers signed up by July 30. Yoder said they would be accepting volunteers after that, but it would be harder to guarantee T-shirts for volunteers after that deadline.

This is the first year that Yoder and his brother Will are leading the 134-year-old reunion. The men are the grandsons of longtime event organizer Wayne Dellinger.

The Yoders have implemented some changes to the event this year, including establishing the reunion as a 501(c)(3) to allow for tax-deductible contributions, adding a golf cart parade to the lineup of events and pushing back the start time of the reunion parade to 6:30 p.m.

The committee is finalizing plans for another volunteer meeting at the Catawba County Library in Newton on either Aug. 1 or Aug. 3.

For more information on reunion events, visit soldiersreunion.org.