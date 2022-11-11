Museum showcases memorabilia to honor Granite Falls veterans

Military uniforms hang on pegboards, award medals and ribbons sit neatly in glass frames and photos are scattered along tables. Each piece of memorabilia belongs to a veteran with ties to Granite Falls.

The Granite Falls History and Transportation Museum is currently hosting an exhibit dedicated to local veterans for Veterans Day. Two downstairs rooms in the nearly 230-year-old house are decorated with items that families and veterans have loaned to the museum, Granite Falls History Committee Co-Chair Linda Crowder said.

There are medals on display that belong to Granite Falls History Committee Co-Chair Jeanne Whisnant. There is a photo of her father, James Whisnant, and a photo of his squadron in the top left corner of a frame. Eight medals line the center of the frame and gold plaques label each award. James B. Whisnant served in the Navy in World War II, Jeanne Whisnant said.

Whisnant said her father fought on the shores of Omaha Beach in Normandy on D-Day. Whisnant said she had the display box made by Medals of America, a veteran-owned company out of Fountain Inn, South Carolina. To get the box, she submitted her father’s DD Form 214, also called a certificate of release or discharge from active duty.

“They will tell you what the person is eligible to receive, and they will build this box,” Whisnant said. “It’s all Velcro so you can take it apart and add more. I thought it was a very special way to remember my daddy. Of course, we didn’t have all of these things that were on his uniform or that he received, so it’s really been very special for us to have.”

Crowder talked about a small U.S. Navy uniform that was worn by Thomas E. Capshaw when he served from 1948 to 1951. Crowder said Capshaw joined the Navy when he was in the 11th grade. Capshaw later went on to earn an engineering degree and digitally processed the first pictures taken on the moon by NASA, Crowder said.

She added that Capshaw won numerous awards, including the 1982 NASA Public Service Award for his contributions to the first shuttle launch.

The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 4.

On Nov. 20, the museum will serve refreshments to veterans. The museum is open on Sundays from 2-4 p.m. The museum is located at 107 Falls Ave., in Granite Falls.