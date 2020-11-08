Moon Teague was handy with a howitzer in Vietnam

As Veterans Day, Nov. 11, approaches, I’ve come to the fourth and final veteran in my tribute to Catawba County veterans. Larry “Moon” Teague of Conover, a Vietnam War veteran and a man in possession of a huge and delightful personality, was in Vietnam 14 months — 1969 to 1970 — “up north in the mountain region,” Moon explained, “the Central Highlands.”
Moon was drafted in 1969, went to Fort Bragg for basic training and then to Fort Sill, Oklahoma, for advanced infantry training, where he learned everything about the 105 mm howitzer.
After training at Fort Sill concluded, “we were all standing out there getting our orders,” said Moon, who, when his name was called, heard the words “Southeast Asia” and “30-day leave.” He returned to his hometown and wife Pat for leave and then reported to a California military base from which he traveled to Vietnam, where he was attached to the 4th Infantry Division. “We were the 629th Field Artillery,” said Moon.
Moon was at Pleiku base camp, then at fire bases, and finally the town of An Khe to establish a base camp. There were plenty of excursions, however, one of which was into Cambodia during the last couple of months of Moon’s tour. It had been understood that U.S. troops weren’t supposed to go into Cambodia, but then orders were received, sending Moon and others into the neighboring country for about a week.
Moon said the first time they tried to enter Cambodia, they were under fire, so they retreated. The second attempt was successful due to what Moon described as “like a swarm of mosquitoes” covering them. The mosquitoes were U.S. helicopters.
“We dealt with Viet Cong mostly in the Central Highlands,” said Moon. “They’d cross into Cambodia, fleeing from the infantry. We had patrols out all the time.”
“Viet Cong traveled in small groups or alone,” Moon continued, relating how cunning and dangerous they were. He said they’d take off their clothes so they could go through concertina wire without getting hung up. I can’t imagine. Barbed or razor wire in big coils and they penetrated it — bare skin exposed. “They’d be on you before you knew it,” said Moon.
When Moon first got to Vietnam, his main job was “ramming rounds.” He described, “On fire missions, I rammed the rounds [into a howitzer]. I was an ammo guy.” He shared that there were supposed to have been seven men per howitzer, but “there were always too few.”
His next job was assistant gunner. Said Moon, “When the gunner said ‘Fire!’ I pulled the lanyard.”
Then Moon became the gunner. “I just sat on a box and told them when to shoot,” he reminisced, saying his decision to shoot was based on “getting the shot lined up.”
“I stayed with the gun most of the time over there,” said Moon, who was offered the job of driving a colonel around, but when he discovered he’d be sitting around waiting on the colonel or shining his boots, etc., Moon declined the offer. “I wanted to be out in the field with the guys,” he explained. “We were on every field I think there was in the highlands. We moved every week.”
They’d travel to the top of a mountain, clear it, and set up the howitzers — five of them — in various configurations. The howitzer in the middle had a smoke round in it at all times. If the men got into trouble at night, they’d pull the lanyard, sending the round straight up so it would explode and light up the area, exposing the enemy. Once the lanyard was pulled to eject the smoke round, all the men were in position with rifles, ready to shoot.
I asked about eating and sleeping. Moon said he ate a lot of C-rations and occasionally something he called “hots,” meals flown in by helicopter. He said they were delicious — or at least he thought so at the time. To sleep, “we dug a hole,” Moon responded. “We built what we called a hooch.” He said during monsoon season, he couldn’t find a place in the hooch that wasn’t dripping water.
Referring to how the men in Moon’s group lived and fought, he said each outfit had its own way of doing things. “We did it the way we thought was easiest.”
“Sometimes we’d fire rounds all night,” said Moon. “Our main job was we supported the infantry. You wouldn’t believe how [physically] hard the work was.” He said they’d be working so hard they’d take off their shirts but then would be “eaten up by bugs” and looking like pin cushions.
Moon’s next recollection was about a person who was brave among the brave in my opinion: the forward observer or FO. “He’d go out and find the enemy and call in and tell us where to fire,” said Moon. “He might say, ‘Fire a smoke round,’ and he’d watch to see if we were firing in the right direction. When he said, ‘Fire for effect,’ it meant to fire the real thing. Then he’d report success.” Sometimes every gun was firing for effect at the same time.
One FO, a lieutenant, found himself in a position of extreme danger and couldn’t get out. “We kept [the enemy] off him, and helicopters rescued him,” said Moon. “He came to us days later and shook our hands and said we saved his life.”
Moon recalled firing on the Ho Chi Minh Trail one night. He explained that the Viet Cong were constantly hauling weapons into South Vietnam — bringing them “on elephants, donkeys, bicycles — coming down the trail.”
“We were a moving battery,” said Moon of Charlie battery, the name his artillery subunit gave itself. He then paused and surprised me by saying, “It was beautiful up there.” Particularly the fog in the valleys in the mornings.
“We all knew each other quite well,” said Moon. “You stay in a hole with somebody for a year, you know them better than someone you’ve known for 50 years.”
“The worst thing,” Moon concluded, “was seeing people one day, and they’re not there the next ... and being away. We were young and away from home. You had to grow up fast.” Moon said he was a young man who’d never been farther than Myrtle Beach. Going to Vietnam meant not only finding oneself in the middle of a terrifying war, but also in a completely different culture. Even the smell of the place was foreign to Moon, a truth that struck him the moment he stepped off the plane upon his arrival in the country.
Moon was a sergeant when his tour ended, one he extended so he’d be discharged from the Army once back on U.S. soil. He worked in furniture until he retired and has been an active member of VFW Post 5305 for years, including commander, District 14 commander, and chief of staff of the state VFW.
To this day, Moon’s favorite war story is about the four Larrys and the phony. Amazingly, while in Vietnam, Moon ran into four friends from Catawba County: Larry “Squeak” Sigmon, Larry “Buzz” Ledford, Larry “The Captain” Gantt (now deceased), and Randy “Phony” Winstead, so nicknamed because he wasn’t a Larry.
To Moon, the fourth Larry, we owe deep respect and gratitude.
To Moon, the fourth Larry, we owe deep respect and gratitude.
