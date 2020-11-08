Moon Teague was handy with a howitzer in Vietnam

“I stayed with the gun most of the time over there,” said Moon, who was offered the job of driving a colonel around, but when he discovered he’d be sitting around waiting on the colonel or shining his boots, etc., Moon declined the offer. “I wanted to be out in the field with the guys,” he explained. “We were on every field I think there was in the highlands. We moved every week.”

They’d travel to the top of a mountain, clear it, and set up the howitzers — five of them — in various configurations. The howitzer in the middle had a smoke round in it at all times. If the men got into trouble at night, they’d pull the lanyard, sending the round straight up so it would explode and light up the area, exposing the enemy. Once the lanyard was pulled to eject the smoke round, all the men were in position with rifles, ready to shoot.

I asked about eating and sleeping. Moon said he ate a lot of C-rations and occasionally something he called “hots,” meals flown in by helicopter. He said they were delicious — or at least he thought so at the time. To sleep, “we dug a hole,” Moon responded. “We built what we called a hooch.” He said during monsoon season, he couldn’t find a place in the hooch that wasn’t dripping water.