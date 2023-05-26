Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

American Legionnaires will honor Catawba County military members who died with a special program on Memorial Day, Monday, May 29.

Graves of some of the service members also will be marked at the start of the holiday weekend by Legionnaires and local Scouts BSA members.

The program sponsored by Post 48 will start at 11 a.m. Memorial Day at the group’s meeting hall at 1 American Legion Ave., Newton, said Keith Covill, one of its organizers.

“The reason to mark Memorial Day is to give proper recognition and reverence to our service men and women who have given their lives for their country,” he said. “Originally, it was for giving recognition for those who had died in battle. However, we now recognize that a veteran may continue their life challenges well after leaving the battlefield and we need to honor those as well.”

Months of work starting in February went into organizing the event. It will include welcoming remarks by the post’s commander, Dexter Sprouse; leading of the Pledge of Allegiance by its second vice commander, Jerry Mask; and the opening prayer by its chaplain, Joe Mathews.

The post’s color guard will place and retire the U.S. flag, and its honor guard will fire a three-volley salute.

The keynote address will be offered by Cole Setzer, a Catawba County commissioner and a member of Post 48.

Setzer also serves as an Army major. A graduate of Appalachian State University, he was commissioned into the active duty Army in June 2011 as a Signal Corps officer. His assignments included the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, Texas; the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colo.; and the 4th Psychological Operations Group at Fort Bragg.

Transferring to the Army Reserve in April 2019, he now serves with the 108th Training Division in Charlotte. In civilian life, he is a certified public accountant and a partner in the accounting firm Whitley, Hyder and Sigmon.

Post members and local Scouts also will come together two days earlier for another memorial ceremony.

The groups will mark veterans’ graves at Catawba Memorial Park starting about 7 a.m. Saturday, May 27. The veterans section of the cemetery has space for 540 graves.

“It’s not 100% occupied,” Covill said. “I’m pretty sure that we’ll be placing 300 to 400 flags in that segment.”

The flags will be taken up at 5 p.m. on Memorial Day.

For the holiday, which also marks the informal start of the summer vacation season, Post 48 will serve a free festive meal after the Monday morning program. Its menu will offer all-American fare: hot dogs, hamburgers and all the trimmings.

The last page of the event’s printed program features an evocative quote superimposed above an image of a U.S. flag blowing in the breeze.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it,” the quote reads.

The quote moved Covill, who served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1974, when he found it online.

“It’s very, very true,” he said. “Without our service people fighting for our country, we wouldn’t have a flag blowing in the breeze.”