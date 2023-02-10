The Hickory Public Library is hosting Black history events in conjunction with the Hickory Community Theatre’s production of “Cadillac Crew.”

The next event will be a presentation on the role art plays in promoting social justice and change. That presentation will be at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

"If you Google 'Cadillac Crew,' about the only thing you'll find are references to this play," Hickory Community Theatre Managing Director John Rambo said. "But Cadillac crews were a real thing. It was usually four women, usually two of them are white, two of them are Black. They would travel around to help with voter registration and other civil rights issues."

"Cadillac Crew" will have performances from Feb. 17 through March 4 in the Firemen's Kitchen at the Hickory Community Theatre.

On Feb. 4, speakers from Winston-Salem State University and Forsyth County came to Hickory to discuss the role of women in the civil rights movement. The presentation spotlighted two women who were instrumental to voter and civil rights for Black Americans: Dorothy Height and Septima Poinsette Clark.

Nicole Townsend-Green and Cynthia Villagomez presented “Hidden History: The Erasure of Women’s Role in the Civil Rights Movement” at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Townsend-Green is a member of the Forsyth County Historic Resources Commission. Villagomez is a history professor at Winston-Salem State University and a member of the Winston-Salem African American Heritage Initiative Committee.

Septima Poinsette Clark was known for her work creating citizenship schools to help Black Americans learn to read and write in order to vote. At the time, Black Americans had to prove they were literate to cast a ballot, Villagomez said.

In the 1910s, there were around 100 registered Black voters in South Carolina. Because of Clark’s work, by the end of the civil rights movement there were 600 to 700 registered Black voters in South Carolina, Villagomez said.

Clark’s father Peter Poinsette was born into slavery at a plantation owned by Joel Roberts Poinsett, who was a botanist. The poinsettia flower is named after him, Villagomez said. Clark’s mother, Victoria Poinsette, was raised in Haiti. Villagomez said Clark got her fiery spirit from her mother. Victoria Poinsette wouldn’t back down when confronted by white men of power, such as police, Villagomez said.

Clark has family ties to Hickory. Her husband, Nerie David Clark, is from Hickory. When Nerie Clark died in 1925, Septima Clark sent her son to live with his father's family in Hickory. Her grandson, Nerie Clark III, was born and raised in the Ridgeview community, according to a previous Hickory Daily Record article.

Clark began creating citizenship schools after moving to Tennessee to teach at the Highlander Folk School in the late 1950s. The Highlander Folk School helped train and support Black and white southerners involved in social change, according to the Tennessee State Museum.

Clark went to the folk school after her teaching license was revoked in South Carolina for joining the NAACP. In South Carolina, Black educators in public schools were not allowed to join groups, such as the NAACP, Villagomez said.

Villagomez said Clark taught many famous civil rights leaders, including Rosa Parks, who is known for getting arrested after refusing to give up her seat on a bus on Dec. 1, 1955, in Montgomery, Alabama.

Parks’ arrest sparked the Montgomery bus boycott. Before that, Black people were required to sit in the back of municipal buses. When all of the front seats were filled, Black passengers were required to give up their seat to white passengers, according to history.com.

“(Clark) couldn't believe that Rosa Parks did what she did,” Villagomez said. “Because she had come to the Highlander Folk School. (Parks) was very passive and meek. She went through the program. She got certified, she went back home, and then that just empowered her to do what she did."

Dorothy Height’s work focused on equal rights for Black women, criminal justice reform and anti-lynching legislation, Townsend-Green said. Height was born in 1912 in Richmond, Virginia, and raised in Pennsylvania.

Height attended integrated schools in the early 1900s. “In 1881, Pennsylvania, as a state, made it illegal for schools to be segregated,” Townsend-Green said. “However, they weren't, as a state, really monitoring that. I'm sure that there were some places where schools were still segregated.”

Height’s mother, Fannie Burroughs Height, was a member of the Pennsylvania Federation of Colored Women during Dorothy’s childhood and would take Dorothy along with her to meetings.

“Next time you're at a community meeting, and you see kids,” Townsend-Green said. “I hope that you will welcome them, because you might be welcoming someone who's going to follow in Dr. Height's footsteps.”

As a teenager, Dorothy Height was in the YWCA in Pennsylvania, which was integrated, but the pool was off limits to the Black members. Townsend-Green said Height fought back against the pool being segregated. The pool was not integrated until years later, but this was Height’s first moment of activism, Townsend-Green said.

Height earned multiple degrees in education psychology from New York University and Columbia University. She went on to work as a counselor at the YWCA in Harlem. She also joined and became the president of the National Council of Negro Women, Townsend-Green said.

In the 1940s, Height worked for the YWCA at the national level. “By the late '40s, (Height’s) work pushed the YWCA to create a mandate on racial desegregation for every YWCA. Some YWCA (locations) were not integrated,” Townsend-Green said.

In the 1950s, Height started participating in the civil rights movement.

“One of her most notable contributions was supporting a huge part of the March on Washington (in 1963).” Townsend-Green said. “When people think of the March on Washington most of them don't think about Dr. Height. They don't think about all the African American women who were the backbone of making sure that was able to happen.”

During the 1970s, up until her death in 2010, Height advised many politicians. In 1994, she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Townsend-Green said.