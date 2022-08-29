Fugitive slashes stranger at a Hickory train station in 1880; blamed alcohol for bringing him to the gallows

Charley Pearson was a fugitive hiding in Hickory in 1880. While he was drinking, he stabbed a stranger in the arm. The stranger died from his injury days later, and Pearson found himself in trouble again, blaming liquor for ruining his life.

Pearson shared his life story and how he came to Hickory from a town in Virginia, which was printed in newspapers at the time. He attributed his crimes to his use of alcohol, and was a fugitive from another state when he was charged with the murder of Harrison Kinder in Hickory.

Harrison Kinder was visiting a Hickory train station with Julia Shores on Aug. 21, 1880, when a drunken man joined them on a platform.

According to a Sept. 11, 1880, article printed in The Newton Enterprise, the drunken man, who would later be revealed as Charley Pearson, slapped Shores and kicked Kinder. Pearson then slashed Kinder’s left arm with a razor, causing an injury that would kill Kinder four days later.

Pearson, arrested for Kinder’s death, told police his name was Henry Williams.

State vs. Henry Williams (aka Charley Pearson)

On Sept. 3, Pearson, who was believed to be Henry Williams at the time, pleaded not guilty to the murder and the two-day trial began immediately, according to the Sept. 11 article printed in The Newton Enterprise.

Four witnesses were called by the state, including a man who witnessed the altercation. His name was J.W. Campbell, according to the news article.

Campbell described the attack to the jury.

“Henry Williams (Charley Pearson) came up, slapped Julia as hard as he could,” the Sept. 11 article reads. “She fell and grasped Harrison. He then kicked Harrison, stepped off a few steps, wheeled, drew a razor from his hip pocket and cut Harrison.”

Campbell said he never heard Kinder say a word to Pearson even after he was cut.

A witness named Rachel Irvin shared the same story — that Pearson slapped Shores and cut Kinder on the left arm. Irvin did add that she heard Kinder ask Pearson after he slapped Shores “what he meant; said he did not like such fun as that,” the article read.

She said that Kinder didn’t do anything to Pearson in retaliation, and Pearson left the station.

Witness George Feimster was the owner of the home where Kinder lived. He told the jury that Pearson came to his house the day after Kinder was injured, and he offered to pay Kinder’s board. Pearson showed Feimster the razor and said, “I cut him deeper than I thought I did,” according to the article.

Kinder’s doctor was the final witness. Doctor Baker told the jury that the wound from the razor and the subsequent hemorrhage was the cause for Kinder’s death.

The jury found Pearson guilty after three hours of deliberation, and the judge sentenced him to be executed on Oct. 22.

Charley Pearson reveals his identity

During the trial, the judge and jury believed Pearson’s name was Henry Williams. Pearson wouldn’t admit that he had given an alias until after he was sentenced to death.

In an article printed in The Newton Enterprise on Oct. 2, 1880, Pearson gave his real name and said he was a native of Alexandria, Virginia. He was born Dec. 25, 1854.

An article printed in The Newton Enterprise the day after Pearson’s execution shared Pearson’s life story and how he came to Hickory.

Pearson said he was enslaved as a child and was sold to Joseph Johnston. Pearson would have been 10 years old when slavery was abolished in the United States.

“… upon reaching manhood he contracted the habit of drinking and going in bad company, which, he says, has been the stumbling stone of his afterlife …,” The Newton Enterprise article read.

The article says Pearson’s first interaction with law enforcement was in Virginia. While he was resisting arrest, he broke the officer’s arm and fled. He was eventually captured and sentenced to serve nine months in the county jail.

Pearson traveled to other states and cities where he would be in and out of jail. He said he was drunk in all the run-ins with the law.

He was released following a 15-month sentence in Baltimore. Pearson began traveling back to his home state of Virginia. He ran across a large political meeting and barbecue during his travels where he once again drank and got involved in a street riot.

Pearson said he was shot in the head during the riot just above his right ear, and the bullet was still in his head, according to the Oct. 23 Newton Enterprise article.

“He says that since he was shot he (be)comes crazed as soon as he drinks any liquor, and does not know anything he does while under the influence,” the article reads.

He found himself in jail again after he was arrested for assault and battery with intent to kill a policeman. He was convicted and sentenced to four years in the Richmond penitentiary, according to The Newton Enterprise article.

While serving his time, he was sent to work on a railroad in Bristol, Tennessee. He gained the confidence of the officers there, and then escaped. He assumed the name Henry Williams and made his way to Hickory. He found a job working in a brickyard until his confrontation with Kinder on Aug. 21, 1880, according to the article.

The execution of Charley Pearson

Pearson’s execution on Oct. 22, 1880, was a public event with more than 5,000 people in attendance.

Alex Floyd works at the main branch of the Catawba County Library in Newton, where copies of old newspaper articles can be found.

“The newspaper article about it said there was so much public interest that the sheriff felt the need to enclose the area around the scaffold, and the only people admitted inside the enclosure had admission tickets,” Floyd said.

“He (Pearson) arose after sun up on the morning of the execution, dressed himself, and partook freely of breakfast,” the Oct. 30, 1880, article printed in The Newton Enterprise reads.

Pearson didn’t appear anxious on the day of his death even as he traveled to the gallows with Sheriff Yount, the jailer and a preacher. “The prisoner laughed and chatted along the road and seemed in the very best of spirits,” the article reads.

He did not reference the murder as he said his final words. “He said that it was all on account of liquor that he was now on the scaffold and advised all present to refrain from its use. He warned the young men especially to be careful how they use liquor and said he never once thought that it would bring him to the gallows,” the article reads.

He was hanged at 1:20 p.m. and pronounced dead 16 minutes later.

“Although his neck was not broken and the death was caused by strangulation, there were no violent convulsions and his death was apparently almost painless,” the article reads.