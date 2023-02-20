One of the most memorable and vivid memories I have of our time living in Baltimore was when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt died in April 1945.

I was only 6, but I knew something very important had happened. It seemed like mother and daddy had stayed glued to the radio, listening to the latest news. The music on the radio was very somber and I realized later they were called funeral dirges.

It was like a pall had swept over the entire city. No one was smiling and laughing anymore and everyone seemed so sad. I was just too young to understand the magnitude of what was going on.

I remember in about a week’s time, my father walked us down to the train tracks near our apartment. I didn’t understand why we were there, but I remember my brother Jerry and I kept rolling down the grassy, steep bank which bordered the tracks. We did that over and over again.

There was a throng of people gathered on both sides of the tracks and many were weeping openly. They were not ashamed of the tears running down their faces. You could hear the sound of a train approaching from a distance and as it drew nearer, a hush came over the crowd. It was President Roosevelt’s funeral train on its way to Hyde Park, New York, where his body would be laid to rest.

I remember vividly that it was almost dark by that time, and the train was going very, very slow as it neared where we were standing. The last car to appear was flooded with bright lights. It was the car that held the flag-draped coffin of our country’s president. The windows were draped in black and I will never forget seeing the coffin as it rested over the top of its black bier.

Four soldiers, representing each branch of our country’s Armed Forces, were standing at attention on each corner of the coffin. As the train passed us, it seemed that most everyone was crying and they were holding their hands over their hearts. This was their way of paying homage to their beloved president and leader.

I understand that it was like this all along the train track from Washington to Hyde Park. President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was our country’s 33rd president and our only four-term president.

It gives me chills just remembering the above historical event in my life. I’m writing it down so future generations will understand this special memory of mine.