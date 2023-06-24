CATAWBA — The Drum and Wilkinson families had an unbroken 75-year tradition of gathering for an annual reunion until interrupted by COVID in 2020.

That tradition will once again be renewed with a gathering on Sunday, June 25, at Pisgah Methodist Church, 4950 Little Mountain Road, Catawba.

Registration for the event will begin at noon with a covered-dish dinner beginning at 1 p.m. at the arbor on the church grounds. No formal program is planned, just a brief update of family news and business since the last meeting in 2019, including a report on the status of the Drum Wilkinson Educational Foundation.

Reunion organizers said it has been a long four years since the last reunion and this is a time to meet and reminisce and enjoy good food with family and friends, to commemorate those we’ve lost and give thanks for what we have.